Is Wednesday leaving Netflix? Amazon and MGM merger concerns fans

By Katie Louise Smith

Fans are concerned that Wednesday could leave Netflix for Amazon, but reports suggest "Amazon is not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wednesday fans are currently speculating about the future of the series on Netflix following the announcement that Amazon have closed their merger deal with MGM, the production company that produces the hit show.

After dropping in November 2022, the Jenna Ortega-led series has become the second most watched English-language series on the streamer with over 1 billion views in the first 28 days of release – just behind Stranger Things 4.

Despite breaking viewing records, Netflix has still yet to officially announce Wednesday season 2. The latest reports suggest that a writers room is being assembled and locations are currently being scouted for the next instalment of the series.

But fans are now concerned that season two might end up leaving Netflix and moving to Amazon Prime Video because of the recent MGM merger.

Is Wednesday leaving Netflix?

Is Wednesday leaving Netflix? Picture: Netflix

The Amazon-MGM merger was announced back in May 2021 but the deal officially closed in January 2023. The studio is now part of Amazon "and will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers," Amazon said in its announcement.

While fans are concerned about the future of Wednesday, Deadline reports that "Amazon is not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video." That means MGM films and TV shows will likely (at some point, for a period of time) be available to stream on other platforms.

It's also therefore likely that Wednesday, which is an MGM Television production, will stay on and continue to be distributed by Netflix as normal.

Vikings: Valhalla (which is also an MGM Production distributed by Netflix) was renewed for a second and third season at Netflix in March 2022, long after the merger was announced.

Neither Netflix nor Amazon have addressed fan concerns or the reports just yet. We'll update this article as soon as there is an update.

READ MORE: Wednesday creators want "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show

Wednesday season 2 has not yet been renewed at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 might not have the official green light from Netflix just yet, but the cast and co-creators have already shared countless ideas for what they want to see happen next.

The second season of the show will see Wednesday try to figure out who is stalking her and sending her anonymous text messages. Jenna Ortega's theory? "It could maybe be someone who’s a part of the Gates family cause you know we’ve only met Laurel. Maybe somebody else survived. That’s always a possibility," she teased to TV Guide, before adding: "Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday."

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, on the other hand, know who the stalker is but have remained coy about any clues to keep it a surprise for audiences. "The audience can think what they want," Millar told TV Guide. "The goal is to intrigue and to have an audience ask exactly those kinds of questions. The story could lead them in numerous directions, and it's up to a Season 2 to decide which one."

Read more Wednesday news here: