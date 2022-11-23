Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a Wednesday season 2? From the potential release date to the returning cast and what might happen in season 2, here's what we know so far.

Netflix's new Wednesday Addams series? We're obsessed. And we're already dying for more. Wednesday season 2 WHEN????

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Thee Addams herself, the Tim Burton-directed series (co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) follows the teenager as she unravels a deadly mystery involving her new school, her own parents and some of her new friends.

Wednesday season 1 ties up some of the big questions uncovered by Wednesday throughout the eight episodes, but it also leaves several threads and character fates up in the air. There's also plenty of new mysteries to unravel should the show return for a second season.

That said, here's everything we know about Wednesday season 2 far, including the potential release date, what might happen next and everything else in between.

When does Wednesday season 2 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Seeing as it's only just been released, there's no official news or confirmation that Wednesday will be back for season 2 just yet.

It often takes a while for Netflix to confirm the renewal of certain shows, but if Wednesday has strong viewing numbers, it looks like it'll be good news for fans hoping to see Jenna return as our favourite mysterious and kooky goth icon.

According to Jenna, however, the possibility of season 2 is still currently up in the air. In an interview with NME, Jenna said: "I have no idea if we’ll come back. It could continue but it could also end. I think that’s what’s kind of nice about the show – we have the option."

While the option is there, season 1's ending leaves several unanswered questions and dangling threads. There's no way they wouldn't give us a season 2 without a definitive ending, right? We need to know what happens next.

Elsewhere, co-creator Alfred Gough told ScreenRant that there's also a possibility of expanding the show: "Miles [Millar, co-creator] and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses."

When will Wednesday season 2 be released?

Well, season 2 needs to be given the go-ahead first, obviously. And if we take production, filming, the schedules of the main cast members, post-production and everything else in between on board, it could likely be 2024 by the time we see a second season of the show.

For reference, filming for season 1 started in Romania way back in September 2021, and wrapped in March 2022. It was released on Netflix eight months later.

We'll know more about Wednesday season 2's potential release date as soon as it's confirmed, and as soon the cameras start rolling. Stay tuned!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's finale episode.

Don't read ahead until you've watched all 8 episodes!

WARNING: Wednesday spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 cast: What characters will return in Wednesday season 2?

Obviously, Jenna Ortega will be back in black as Wednesday Addams, our titular character. And the Nevermore Academy students likely returning for more mayhem, mystery and murder in season 2 alongside her will probably be:

Emma Myers (Enid)

Percy Hynes White (Xavier)

Joy Sunday (Bianca)

Moosa Mostafa (Eugene)

Georgie Farmer (Ajax)

Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko)

Plus the rest of the Nevermore students.

Elsewhere, the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), and Thing (Victor Dorobantu) will no doubt return too. Jamie McShane will also likely return as Sheriff Galpin.

We also likely haven't seen the last of Tyler and Marilyn Thornhill a.k.a. Laurel Gates, which means Hunter Doohan and Christina Ricci could make an appearance in season 2, as well.

Sadly, Gwendoline Christie will probably not return as Principal Weems because she was killed by Marilyn/Laurel in the final episode. Then again, resurrections have happened in this show already... who knows?! Riki Lindhome as Dr. Kinbott, however? Yeah, she's definitely dead.

As always with a new season, brand new characters could be introduced, which means there'll be new faces in the cast too. Who will be hired as Nevermore's new principal?

Did Larissa Weems die in Wednesday? Will Gwendoline Christie be in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 plot: What will happen next?

Well, we'll have to wait and see what season 2 of Wednesday brings us but we do know four things that will almost definitely be happening if a second season gets the go-ahead at Netflix.

1) The identity of Wednesday's new stalker. Who is watching her? Who is sending her those creepy photos? How did they even get her number?

2) The whereabouts of Marilyn Thornhill a.k.a. Laurel Gates. We know she's still alive, and we didn't see her get apprehended by the police. Was she arrested or did she escape? Either way, she'll no doubt pop up to exact revenge on Wednesday for what happened at the end of season 1.

3) Tyler morphed back into the Hyde while in the van, but did he manage to escape? Yep, season 2 will probably see another focus on the whereabouts of Tyler/the Hyde monster. Is he on the run? Can he be cured? Can his Hyde abilities be locked away again?

And finally, 4) Wednesday and Xavier's blossoming... romance? After giving her that phone, with his own number programmed into it so she could text him, there's no way Xavier is going to give up on Wednesday's affections just yet.

