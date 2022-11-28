Wednesday cast doubts Wednesday and Xavier will get together in season 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Wednesday and Xavier get together in Wednesday season 2? Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White don't think it'll happen.

With fans now looking ahead to Wednesday season 2 on Netflix (we know, the first season has literally only just been released), there's one particular question – among many – that people are waiting to know the answer to: Will Wednesday and Xavier get together?

At the start of the show, Wednesday and Xavier (who first met when they were young children) become acquaintances. Xavier has a big ol' crush on Wednesday, but Wednesday does not seem to reciprocate it at all.

We soon find out that Wednesday's reservations about him also stem from her belief that he's the Hyde monster. After the final episode's big plot twist, the two eventually apologise and become friends. Wednesday even takes an arrow to the shoulder for Xavier in the finale's showdown.

Season 1 ends with Wednesday and Xavier on good terms, with Xavier gifting her a phone with his number already programmed in. But while it seems like season 2 is setting up a romance between the two, Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White and the show's co-creators aren't sure that'll even happen.

Will Wednesday and Xavier get together in Wednesday season 2?

Do Wednesday and Xavier get together in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Digital Spy about the future of Wednesday and Xavier's relationship, Percy teased that he doesn't actually think anything romantic will actually happen between them.

When asked if Wednesday and Xavier will get together in season 2, he said: "I think Xavier would hope so. But knowing Wednesday, I very much doubt it. I don't know if she's the dating type. Especially after her first foray into the [signals to Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler]."

Elsewhere, in an interview with MTV News, Jenna also echoed the same thoughts.

"Now that Tyler's off the table, I feel like she's off of boys for a while," Jenna said. "I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship."

"Because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see," she added.

Wednesday season 1's ending teases Wednesday and Xavier romance in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar also teased what could be ahead for Wednesday and Xavier, and whether or not Wednesday would find herself less involved with the romance in season 2.

"We spent a lot of time talking about this in terms of Wednesday and romance," Millar told TV Guide. "I think she's not someone who's looking for romance. And maybe that's why people are attracted to her because she's not interested."

"I think that's something that is very true to her character, and I think it's because she's so emotionally reserved and it's an important balance to keep for the purity of the character — that's something we'd always keep an eye on in terms of making sure that she's behaving as Wednesday would."

He added: "She's not boy crazy, girl crazy. She's sort of amused like a scientist is amused, or fascinated by people's attraction. She doesn't quite understand it — 'why are people interested in me in this way?' I think it's something that can evolve over seasons. But at this point, it's kind of an annoyance to what she really wants to be doing which is investigate or write or just get on with her life."

So, there you have it. Wednesday and Xavier? Probably not going to happen in season 2... much to Xavier's chagrin, probably.

