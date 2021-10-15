Is Madre Linda a real place? Here's where You season 3 was filmed

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 3 is set in a fictional town called Madre Linda, but some of the filming locations are real locations you can visit.

You season 3 has finally arrived on our screens, giving us our long-awaited reunion with Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn, as well as introducing us to 12 brand new characters and a brand new location.

You season 3 sees Joe and Love move away from Los Angeles to a “soulless suburb" in Northern California called Madre Linda. The new parents move into an affluent neighbourhood full of CEOs and influencer-types, and soon realise that they might be a liiiittle out of their depth.

The stunning setting has now got fans asking: Is Madre Linda a real place? Can you actually go there?

Well, the answer to those two questions is no, but also yes. It's not a real location or town in California, but the set itself is a real place that you can visit. Here's everything you need to know.

Where was You season 3 filmed? Is Madre Linda a real place?

You season 3: Is Madre Linda a real place? Here's where it was filmed. Picture: Netflix

Is Madre Linda a real place?

Much like Wisteria Lane, Stars Hollow, Rosewood and the majority of all those fictional TV towns, Madre Linda is a made up place and is not a real suburb in California. Madre Linda does not exist in real life.

It seems like the writers have combined the names of two real places in California to bring Madre Linda to life. The first is Orange County's Yorba Linda, which is reportedly the richest city in the U.S. And the second is Sierra Madre, which is often named one of the best and safest places to live in California.

Sounds like the perfect place for two secret murderers to raise their adorable newborn baby, right?

In the third You novel by Caroline Kepnes, You Love Me, Joe Goldberg actually moves to Bainbridge Island in Washington which is a real place. Seeing as the plot for the third season of the TV is almost completely different to the book, a different setting was needed to continue the show's narrative.

You season 3 filming locations: Love's bakery is located on the Warner Bros. backlot. Picture: Netflix

Where was You season 3 filmed?

You season 3 was filmed in Los Angeles. While parts of it where shot on location, the majority of the season was filmed on the Warner Brothers backlot, which is also where shows like Gilmore Girls and Pretty Little Liars were filmed.

Love's 'A Fresh Tart' bakery, incase you're wondering, is located on French St. on the Warner Bros. Lot.

So, while it's not a real place, the good news is that you can actually visit the backlot on an official tour and immerse yourself in the world of Joe and Love's Madre Linda escapades.

