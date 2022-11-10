Penn Badgley says he would hug Joe Goldberg from You if he met him in real life

By Sam Prance

"I would try to love him."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Penn Badgley has revealed what he would do if he met serial killer Joe Goldberg in real life and his answer may surprise you.

Ever since Netflix picked up You in 2018, the series has gripped viewers all around the world. Fans can't get enough of Penn Badgley's depiction of the charming, yet extremely creepy, killer at the centre of the show: Joe Goldberg. In fact, people's obsession with Joe has been so huge that Penn has had to actively call out people thirsting over the criminal.

Now, Penn has let slip in a new interview that he would "hug" Joe and try to "love" him if he met the character in real life.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley had to refilm Joe's masturbation scenes in You because they were "too creepy”

Penn Badgley says he would hug Joe Goldberg from You if he met him in real life. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking about the theoretical circumstance of meeting Joe on his Podcrushed podcast, Penn said: "So, let’s say he was a person I was obsessed with and somehow I could meet him in a controlled circumstance and he was interested in listening to me… I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he’s never gotten that."

Penn then continued: "So I would ask Joe, I, honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time. He needs love. It’s like, I would hug him. I would hold him."

Yes. Penn would hug the man who has stalked and killed multiple people.

via GIPHY

Now, before you think Penn is endorsing Joe's actions, he added: "I think I’ve been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds. Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him. I’m not saying he deserves that. I’m not saying anybody else should do that. I’m saying I would try to love him."

What do you think? What would you do if you met Joe irl?

Read more You stories here: