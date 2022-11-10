You's Penn Badgley reveals his most embarrassing Joe Goldberg sex scene

By Sam Prance

"I had to hump the air because I was, you know, I was simulating real sex with a person."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Penn Badgley has opened up about filming Joe Goldberg's sex scenes in You and revealed his most embarrassing moment.

Fans of Penn Badgley will already know that the actor is often candid about how awkward his sex scenes can be. Just this year, Penn has spoken about how "weird" Dan and Blair's sex scenes in Gossip Girl were. He also admitted that he had to reshoot all of Joe's masturbation scenes in You because the director told him that his original takes were "too creepy".

Now, Penn has talked in further depth about Joe's sex scenes and which one was the most embarrassing for him to film.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley says he would hug Joe Goldberg from You if he met him in real life

You's Penn Badgley reveals his most embarrassing Joe Goldberg sex scene. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Netflix

Discussing Joe's sex scenes on his Podcrushed podcast, Penn said: "So you know I’ve been forthcoming about how sort of awkward and vulnerable intimacy scenes can be and many other scenes, actually." He then specified which scene was the most embarrassing: "I had a scene. It was like a fantasy scene from season 3. Where Joe—he’s having dream sex."

Describing the scene, Penn said: "The way they wanted to shoot it was so the camera was so tight and close. The camera’s just here. You know, the camera is there instead of a person. In my underwear on a bed in a fake room in front of you know, probably 12 people or so. And then knowing that it’s going to be seen by literally millions. Already embarrassed."

Penn continued: "I had to hump the air because I was, you know, I was simulating real sex with a person. Right? I had to pump air, just because practically that’s what’s happening." Sounds pretty awkward.

via GIPHY

You season 4 is set to debut on Netflix in 2023. The first part drops on February 10th and the second will debut on March 10th. Knowing Joe, we imagine that there will be plenty more wild sex scenes to come.

Read more You stories here: