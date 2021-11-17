Penn Badgley responds to viral Fox News host's blunder about You

17 November 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 17 November 2021, 13:54

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Laura Ingraham has never watched an episode of You and it shows.

Penn Badgley has now responded to the hilarious viral interaction between Fox News correspondents Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo about You – and he's not falling for it.

ICYMI, the internet is currently obsessed with a snippet from Fox News' The Ingraham Angle in which one of the hosts becomes incredibly confused by the title of Netflix's You.

In the short video, Raymond and Laura are discussing the fact that viewers don't like "woke" TV shows. Raymond then brings up the storyline in season 3 where Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) son Henry gets measles. "I was watching an episode of You where measles came up and…," Raymond says.

Penn Badgley goes viral after narrating fan's life in character as Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley and Laura Ingraham.
Penn Badgley and Laura Ingraham. Picture: Alamy

Laura then interrupts, and says: "When did I mention measles?" Raymond then corrects her: "It was on You," and Laura replies: "What was on me? What are you talking about? I've never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?"

Raymond and Laura then go back and forth before Raymond clarifies that he means You as in the Netflix series and not Laura herself. Raymond then swiftly moves onto the next segment.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and the internet has been in absolute stitches, but people are wondering if the segment is real. Surely not, right?

Well, Penn has now addressed the viral moment and he isn't buying it. "It's gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off," Penn tweeted.

He added: "Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho."

Raymond didn't confirm if the moment was carefully engineered or not, but he did tweet back to Penn: "Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.) Now please don’t kill all my friends!!"

