Penn Badgley responds to viral Fox News host's blunder about You

By Jazmin Duribe

Laura Ingraham has never watched an episode of You and it shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Penn Badgley has now responded to the hilarious viral interaction between Fox News correspondents Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo about You – and he's not falling for it.

ICYMI, the internet is currently obsessed with a snippet from Fox News' The Ingraham Angle in which one of the hosts becomes incredibly confused by the title of Netflix's You.

In the short video, Raymond and Laura are discussing the fact that viewers don't like "woke" TV shows. Raymond then brings up the storyline in season 3 where Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) son Henry gets measles. "I was watching an episode of You where measles came up and…," Raymond says.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley goes viral after narrating fan's life in character as Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley and Laura Ingraham. Picture: Alamy

Laura then interrupts, and says: "When did I mention measles?" Raymond then corrects her: "It was on You," and Laura replies: "What was on me? What are you talking about? I've never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?"

Raymond and Laura then go back and forth before Raymond clarifies that he means You as in the Netflix series and not Laura herself. Raymond then swiftly moves onto the next segment.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and the internet has been in absolute stitches, but people are wondering if the segment is real. Surely not, right?

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho https://t.co/8UFfy7IpZf — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

Well, Penn has now addressed the viral moment and he isn't buying it. "It's gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off," Penn tweeted.

He added: "Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho."

Raymond didn't confirm if the moment was carefully engineered or not, but he did tweet back to Penn: "Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.) Now please don’t kill all my friends!!"

Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.) Now please don’t #YouNetflix kill all my friends!! https://t.co/9QeYpB9qr3 — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.