Is Ellie in You season 3? Here's what happens to Jenna Ortega's character

By Katie Louise Smith

What happened to Ellie at the end of You season 2? Joe Goldberg's connection to Ellie is still strong in season 3.

You season 3 sees Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn surrounded by a completely new group of characters, but it only takes one episode for Joe to remind us that someone from his past is still present in his life: Ellie Alves (Jenna Ortega).

In the final episode of You season 2, Joe sends Ellie off to Florida with a stack of cash to protect her from Love who, unbeknownst to Ellie, killed her older sister Delilah. Love's plan was to implicate and frame 15-year-old Ellie for Henderson's murder and then somehow save Ellie and clear Joe by using the Quinn's lawyers. With CPS and the Quinn family after her, Joe gives Ellie money and tells her to run away and start a new life on the other side of the country.

The fact that Joe let Ellie go with the knowledge of Delilah's murder left fans wondering whether or not she would return to seek revenge or expose Joe and Love in season 3. Now season 3 is here, we finally have an answer to the big Ellie question.

Here's everything what we know about Ellie in You season 3.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead of You season 3!

What happened to Ellie in You? She's still in Joe's life. Picture: Netflix

Is Ellie in You season 3?

Ellie is mentioned multiple times by Joe throughout season 3, but does not reappear at any point in the nine episodes.

In episode 1, Joe reveals that he is still continuing to send the profits he makes from selling his books to Ellie, “whenever he hears from her”.

In episode 2, he even goes as far as stealing a rare book from the library in order to sell it and send the money to Ellie. He also reveals that he is unable to send her any money that comes from Love or the Quinn family fund in case they find out where she is.

Other than that, that's all we hear about Ellie. She's presumably still in Florida, where Joe suggested she disappear to.

You season 3: Ellie still keeps in contact with Joe after moving to Florida. Picture: Netflix

Will Ellie be in You season 4?

Well, Jenna Ortega and show-runner Sera Gamble have both previously spoken about Ellie's future in the series. Gamble confirmed that the door is always open for characters like Ellie to return.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after season 2 aired, Gamble said: "Ellie is still in Joe's life. He's sending her money. She hates him, but he is sending her money. So that door remains open for us. And as you saw in season two, I mean Beck was dead and she came back. One of my favourite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody's favourite characters."

But, as far as 'getting revenge' on Joe goes, that doesn't seem like something Ellie would do. If she does eventually return, Jenna Ortega doesn't think it'll be to drag Joe down.

Speaking with Insider, Jenna said: "To me, that defeats the purpose of Ellie's storyline. Right now we see her as somebody who's incredibly hurt and has been screwed over and kind of got the worst of the worst — to bring her back and make her a murderer like Joe defeats the purpose because that's not her character and that's not in her heart.”

Joe Goldberg mentions Ellie in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

Considering the way You season 3 ends – don't worry, we're not gonna put any spoilers in here! – Ellie's return might be a little trickier to pull off now.

But if you've already watched the ending, you'll know that she may have reason to poke her head up and start looking around for Joe. No doubt she'll have questions once she realises what's happened.

READ MORE: You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers