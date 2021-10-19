Victoria Pedretti addresses age-gap between Love and Theo in You season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

How old are Love Quinn and Theo Engler in You season 3? Their on-screen age difference has shocked fans.

In You season 3, Love Quinn fully leaned into her Joe Goldberg era; A little bit of spying on her neighbours, a huge amount of cold-blooded murdering and a relationship that is definitely a lil' inappropriate.

You season 3 introduces a whole bunch of new characters, including Joe and Love's brand new next door neighbours. There's Natalie, who becomes Joe's new obsession. There's Matthew, Natalie's suspicious husband. And there's Theo, Matthew's step-son who ends up growing close to Love.

After watching all 10 episodes of the brand new season, viewers now have a lot of questions about how old Love and Theo actually are. Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love, has also now commented on the age difference between the two.

WARNING: Major spoilers for You season 3 ahead!

How old are Love and Theo in You season 3? Victoria Pedretti addresses age gap. Picture: Netflix

Viewers were more than a little shocked to find out that Love Quinn has a sexual affair with next door neighbour Theo in You season 3. Shocked not only because she's now married to Joe and the two share a baby boy, but shocked also because of their on-screen age difference.

The fact that love acknowledges that Theo is a teenager and still has a weird hard on for him is very weird and creepy. #YOUSEASON3 #YouNetflix #yous3 — Pixxie (@pixxie_stxx) October 16, 2021

How old is Love Quinn in You season 3?

Love's exact age is not actually specified in the Netflix series. Victoria Pedretti is 26 years old and appears to play Love at a similar age. (In the book series, Love is actually 35 years old.)

At one point in You season 3, Theo stands outside Love's house holding a boombox above his head, referencing the iconic scene from 1989's Say Anything. Love then says that she's not that old when Theo suggests that the gesture was considered romantic back in her day.

So, based on that comment, Love is probably around her mid-to-late twenties in You season 3.

How old is Theo in You season 3?

Theo is introduced to viewers in You season 3 as Matthew Engler's teenage stepson, who attends college. Later in the season, we find out that Theo is 19 years old.

Love and Theo's age difference in You season 3 has raised questions with fans. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Elle magazine, Victoria Pedretti briefly addressed the age-gap between the two characters, saying: "The age difference? He's definitely not a child. I don't think we talked a lot about the trickiness."

She also revealed that Dylan Arnold (27) is actually one year older than her (26) in real life: "So that's Hollywood for you."

Victoria then added: "I think we saw it as the unique relationship that they're kind of forging within the context of their town and both of their lived experiences. And their trauma and whatnot. It is really interesting though, how that forges.

"I see them at the end when he's like 'run away with me' and I think about it when she's talking to Marienne. She does get a glimpse of how maybe she ought to be treated, where somebody is really concerned about her well-being in a way that her parents don't really show a regard for, and her husband doesn't show much regard for, her brother didn't show much regard for."

