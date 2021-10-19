27 wild You season 3 memes that'll have you cackling from inside Joe's glass box
19 October 2021, 18:01
Joe and baby Henry? Love murdering anyone who pisses her off? The icon herself Sherry Conrad? The You season 3 memes are incredible.
If there's one thing we know to be true about Netflix's You, it's that the memes are just as good as the actual show. And You season 3 has proved us right yet again.
The third season of the Joe Goldberg Murder Show™️ sees all sorts of shenanigans happen in Joe and Love's new neighbourhood. The glass box is back, there's a murder in the first episode and both Joe and Love are at their most unhinged.
In and amongst all the chaos, however, there's still time for countless memes about Joe and his beloved blue baseball cap, and Love and her terrifying, unquenchable thirst for murder. Here's all the best You season 3 memes so far...
WARNING: Spoilers for You season 3 ahead!
Another season of my favourite unhinged Netflix couple? Don't mind if I DO.
I’m ready #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/PXhxH1abVm— jen ❀ (@goIdenspacegirl) October 15, 2021
Joe Goldberg and that blue cap are one of TV's best couples.
13 minutes in and Joe’s already got the cap on. 😂 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/CbTZJANSpS— the ultimate plug (@OnlyFans____) October 15, 2021
What everyone else sees vs what Joe Goldberg sees #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/gBA6gzgwCV— Dilan K (@Dkoovarjee) October 15, 2021
Joe Goldberg: "You could have breathed in anyone's direction but YOU breathed in MINE. Are we... soulmates?"
Girl: ‘hi’— Kris Jenner🤺 (@_yourmumsfave) October 15, 2021
Joe Goldberg: ‘You are flirting with me’
And now, Madre Linda's finest Joe Goldberg in his rendition of "The Cell Block Tango".
Joe Goldberg after killing somebody : #YOUSEASON3 #YouS3 #younetflix pic.twitter.com/7Lf0avJRE1— Harry Bailey (@haarrybailey) October 15, 2021
Baby Forty Henry knew. He felt the vibes.
Joe and Henry in the first episode. #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/ceX452O7I0— Andrés. (@_AndresO) October 15, 2021
Joe ranting to his The Baby— ♡ Jules ♡ (@scuffss) October 15, 2021
Child in the middle
Of the library
#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/BooiIhAcKw
joe: *picks up the baby*— amorphous (@loneamorphous) October 18, 2021
the baby:#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/sWNbdtf29O
WHO is doing it like Love Quinn? WHO?
Plans out his murders, Just do— The Real Spill 🥷🏽 *YOU Spoilers* (@sp0ileral3rttt) October 15, 2021
has a cover story, & it 🤣
is able to fully backtrack
& cover everything up #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/PsE9ftWTCx
This is what I’ve summed up so far. #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/rCW26I9YkI— thatsmyyyopinion_bravo (@dulcedelechepie) October 15, 2021
That therapist is gonna have the shock of her life when she reads Love's final email.
therapist: “you are many things, but you’re not murderers! 😁”— nya (@nyaaathreatt) October 15, 2021
joe & love: #YouNetflix #YouS3 #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/rGe0vsA1X3
We did it, we did it Joe. You're gonna go to jail for a murder I committed x
Every time Love impulsively catches A new body....#YOUSEASON3 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/JMgA25E3ap— Dawn marie (@lovemeri_) October 16, 2021
Joe checking his phone and seeing love’s killed someone again #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/bpA9AjONdl— Brooke (@brookeyork99) October 17, 2021
I see your one dead body on the sidewalk and I raise you... one unconscious teenager, two kidnapped adults with gunshot wounds and TWO dead bodies!!
Joe and Love trying to top each other on who's more fucked up #YOUSEASON3 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/DZE4YzyvTt— spooky red rey 🧣🎃👻 (@delicatraitor) October 15, 2021
joe and love discussing who‘s the worse murderer #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/QAdO5h2Whj— sara ✨ (@augustisgolden) October 15, 2021
If only Sherry hadn't scratched her damn arm...
joe and love walking back upstairs to sherry and cary after love yelled that she killed natalie #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/3CwReQlaf1— leodicapriosfavoriteshirt (@leodicapriosfa1) October 18, 2021
PLEASE. I AM BEGGING YOU.
Me to Joe and Love #YOUSEASON3— Xiao Zhan’s Beloved (@sjo_xoxo) October 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/4RtfI7jfpF
Do ✍️ not ✍️ go ✍️ to ✍️ the ✍️ basement ✍️ with ✍️ Love ✍️ Quinn.
Love talking to Natalie: Can I see downstairs?— Andrés. (@_AndresO) October 15, 2021
Me: #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/9PhHrdjwx7
No one:— Niyi (@Ibrahim__mk) October 16, 2021
Love at any slight inconvenience:#YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/WX7yuIp5Yr
Every time Joe tries his best to be on the straight and narrow— . (@blkgirlvents) October 16, 2021
Love: #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/USWNjOF2ej
Love Quinn caught ME slipping! Do NOT prosecute her! That is on ME!
love quinn you’re the one pic.twitter.com/kDXIJX8kow— james 🌿 (@hyacinthfield) October 17, 2021
JUSTICE FOR LOVE QUINN! I SAID WHAT I SAID!
And I really feel for Love cause she saw Joe’s evil side and accepted him but he saw hers and was like: pic.twitter.com/Q0CUi0RtRT— Puff Da Ghost 👻 (@Puff_Iya) October 17, 2021
Are you ok, Theo? Sweetie?
Nobody:— Bradley Beal’s Burner Account 🔥 (@capitalwizz) October 15, 2021
Theo: #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/kQ4zB0DRQZ
Sherry Conrad gave you a character development masterclass in 10 episodes. AN ICON!
Sherry Conrad is EVERYTHING!!!!! #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/1oET4rr2Kd— thatsmyyyopinion_bravo (@dulcedelechepie) October 15, 2021
Me with Sherry in Episode 1 vs Me with Sherry in the Finale #younetflix #YOUSEASON3 #YouS3 pic.twitter.com/r37ZYVaqd1— amanda (@gaiaopulence) October 16, 2021
It was all fun and games until Taylor Swift's 'exile' started blasting through the speakers.
Me watching the begging of You season 3 vs me watching the ending. #YouNetflix #YouS3 #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/gNpDOtJEXx— Footballfan23578 (@Footbal82765042) October 15, 2021
Like I said, the therapist is gonna need therapy after reading Love's email.
Joe and Love’s therapist reading that article at the end of the season #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON3 pic.twitter.com/wrBz3LOFVW— kristian mingle (@kristiannoelle) October 16, 2021
