You season 3 will be released in October on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Joe, Love and baby Henry Quinn-Goldberg will return on October 15th.

Joe Goldberg is officially back in business – You season 3 will drop on Netflix on October 15th.

Today (Aug 30), a brand new teaser for the upcoming season was released on social media, confirming the release date and also confirming the name of Joe and Love Quinn's newborn baby. Welcome to the world, Henry Quinn-Goldberg.

"People these days will name their kids anything to get attention," says Joe, in a voiceover. "Despite your mother's background and your Glamma's determination to refer to you as Forty Reincarnated, I know better. A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges."

Yep, a baby Joe Goldberg has entered the chat. Joe promises that baby Henry will be turning point, and that he will be a father than Henry can look up to. But how long will that last?

Read ahead for all the latest info on what to expect in You season 3, including plot details and new characters.

You season 3 drops on Netflix on October 15. Picture: Netflix

What happens in You season 3?

Taking to Twitter to tease the third season, show runner Sera Gamble said: "The episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good."

Season 3 will pick up shortly after where season 2 left us – Joe and Love have moved to the suburbs to start a fresh life ahead of the birth of their new baby. The pair are now in couple's therapy. Love's mother Dottie is also still around, doting on baby Henry who has been dubbed 'Forty Reincarnated' in the latest teaser for the show.

Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/sFzdSjxEGS — YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021

The show will also dive deeper Joe's childhood through flashbacks, finding out young Joe (Jack Fisher) was bullied mercilessly while in a Boy's Home.

Season 3 will introduce a whopping 12 new characters, including librarian Marianne who will be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Tati Gabrielle.

Oh, and remember woman that Joe took an interest to at the end of last season? Well, Joe develops an obsession over his Stepford-esque neighbour Natalie (Michaela McManus). Despite her social status and marriage to a powerful man, Natalie leads a secret life and Joe is keen to work hard to learn more about it.

