You season 4 cast say it was important not to mock Adam's golden shower kink

13 February 2023, 17:37

By Sam Prance

In You season 4, Adam (Lukas Gage) has a kink for people peeing on him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cast behind You season 4 have opened up about Adam's golden shower kink and why it was important not to mock it.

You season 4 introduces fans to a wide variety of new faces. One of those characters is Adam Pratt who is played by Lukas Gage in the show. Adam is a wealthy, playboy son from a rich American family who now lives in London and dates socialite Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth (Tilly Keeper). During the season, we learn that Adam has a kink for being peed on.

Now, Lukas Gage and Tilly Keeper have discussed Adam's kink and how they chose to approach it while filming the show.

READ MORE: You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You season 4 cast say it was important not to mock Adam’s golden shower kink
You season 4 cast say it was important not to mock Adam’s golden shower kink. Picture: Netflix

At first, we find out that Adam enjoys pee play when Joe stumbles across him going into a private room with a staff member at his club. Kneeling down, Adam puts on some goggles and exclaims: "Piss on me!" The male staff member then urinates over Adam's face. It soon becomes clear that Lady Phoebe is completely unaware of Adam's kink or private activities.

However, when Lady Phoebe does find out that Adam enjoys being peed on, she is free of judgement. Instead, she's upset that Adam didn't feel comfortable enough to confide in her. That being said, when Phoebe does offer to pee on Adam, she learns that he only likes being peed on by people below his social class. He likes the switch in the power dynamic.

Speaking to Digital Spy about Adam's kink, Lukas said that it was important to be "very, very honest" about Adam's kinks and fluidity. He said: "I always like to look at what we don't see about characters, what they hide from people, what's led them to that where they feel like they can't fully show people who they truly are and where that stems from."

Lukas Gage plays Adam and Tilly Keeper plays Lady Phoebe in You season 4
Lukas Gage plays Adam and Tilly Keeper plays Lady Phoebe in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

Explaining how she approached Adam's kink with Lukas, Tilly said: "There's no judgement. As there shouldn't be. Phoebe is pretty game. She's been around the block. So it's within the realm of possibility for Phoebe to be into it. But also, Lukas and I weren't poking fun at it at all because you gotta get your rocks off somehow."

Tilly continued: "It's written as a kind of comedic moment in the show, but I actually think it's a really poignant moment for their relationship because it demonstrates how much Phoebe's willing to do to get the love that she deserves out of her partner and how far she's willing to go to prove herself."

She ended by saying: "I don't think she's acting out of insecurity or desperation. But I think it's like she wants to validate Adam as well."

Read more You season 4 news here:

WATCH: Lockwood & Co. cast interview each other

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Jenna Ortega opens up about her gruelling Wednesday schedule

Jenna Ortega recalls "hysterically" crying over intense Wednesday filming schedule

Wednesday

The Last of Us creators explain why Sam is deaf in the show but not the game

The Last of Us creators explain why Sam is deaf in the show but not the game

The Last of Us

Love Quinn returns in the You season 4 part 2 trailer

Love returns in You season 4 part 2 trailer with a connection to Rhys

Where is Joe's apartment in You season 4? It's a real location you can visit

Where is Joe's apartment in You season 4? It's a real location you can visit

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Trending on PopBuzz

The memes about Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance are out of control

Rihanna Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to her halftime show

Viral

Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 – and the shows that are ending

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

News

Penn Badgley says he got COVID-19 filming the "intense" fire scene in You season 4

Penn Badgley says he got COVID-19 filming the "intense" fire scene in You season 4

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Dug Dayss: Carl's Date shows Carl going on his first date since Ellie's death

Pixar's new Up short film shows Carl going on his first date since Ellie's death

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education