What did Joe say to Lady Phoebe in You season 4? Fans criticise plot hole

14 March 2023, 12:02

By Sam Prance

You season 4 hinges on the fact that Joe impressed Lady Phoebe so much that she insisted on making him part of her friendship group.

You season 4 part 2 answers many unanswered questions from part 1 but what Joe said to Lady Phoebe remains a mystery.

In You season 4 part 1, Joe Goldberg finds himself at the centre of an elite friendship group in London. However, if it weren't for Lady Phoebe, chances are that Joe would never have been accepted among their social circle. In episode 2, Phoebe reveals that Joe told her something so impactful that she had no choice but to make him part of her life.

Now, You fans are criticising season 4 for leaving the question of what Joe said to Phoebe completely up in the air.

What did Joe say to Lady Phoebe in You season 4?

You season 4: What did Joe say to Lady Phoebe?
You season 4: What did Joe say to Lady Phoebe? Picture: Netflix

Soon after meeting Joe at Adam's private club, Phoebe invites him to her apartment and tells him: "What you said to me the other night, I don't know that I've ever been seen so completely. It's clear something brought us together to be friends." It then becomes clear that Joe has no idea what he said to Phoebe. He got drunk and blacked out the entire interaction.

As a result, fans expected Joe's impactful words to be revealed in You season 4 part 2 but what he said is never addressed.

Reacting, one person tweeted: "I'm glad the shows is over and I'm fairly satisfied with the ending. But imma need a whole other season Netflix to find out what this mf Joe said to Phoebe in order to infiltrate her friend group of millionaires."

Another fan wrote: "We still haven’t found out what the hell Joe said to Lady Phoebe -_- that was low-key the second main mystery for me this season.. what the hell did he say? Or did the producers forget about it".

You season 4 ends with Lady Phoebe moving to Thailand to teach children English. Taking this into consideration, it seems unlikely that we will ever find out what Joe said to her but, Netflix, we need answers and we need answers now!

What do you think Joe said to Lady Phoebe?

