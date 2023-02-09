Is Love in You season 4 and is she really dead? Here’s what Victoria Pedretti has said

By Sam Prance

Joe Goldberg may have poisoned Love Quinn at the end of You season 3 but is she really dead?

You season 4 part 1 has got fans asking one very important question: Is Love Quinn in You season 4 and did she really die?

Love (Victoria Pedretti) may survive Joe (Penn Badgley) in You season 2 but season 3 ends differently. After learning that Joe is in love with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Love tries to kill Joe. However, Joe poisons Love and frames her for his murder. He cuts off one of his toes, writes a suicide email pretending to be Love and burns down their house with her body and his toe in it.

Given that certain "dead" You characters have come back (Candace), the ending left viewers wondering if Love had actually died or had somehow managed to survive and escape. If so, is there a chance that Love could be in You season 4? With season 4, part 1 now out, we can now answer that question. Victoria Pedretti has also addressed the theory.

Is Victoria Pedretti in You season 4?

Picture: Netflix

The short answer is, yes, Love is really dead and, no, she doesn't appear in You season 4 at all. Addressing the theory when You season 3 came out, You showrunner Sera Gamble told Newsweek: "She is lying there [dead]. I'm not trying to be 'was there a parachute under that seat in the airplane?' She is [dead]." Unfortunately, Lovers, it's time to officially take the L.

Sera continued: "We've done that before with Candace but you know, there were questions you could ask about that. I feel like you literally watch every second of her [Love] dying, right on the screen. I love that people will always have questions. That's really satisfying to me as somebody who's working with something and trying to surprise people."

Victoria Pedretti also told Newsweek that she was told that season 3 would be Love's last before they even filmed it. She said: "I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

Picture: Netflix

Victoria did add that she "wouldn't pass up the opportunity to come back" dead or alive. However, given that Love isn't in any of the You season 4 part 1 episodes, we doubt that Love will come back in part 2. Joe and You have both moved on.

RIP our murderous queen.

