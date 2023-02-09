You season 4 part 2 release date: When do the next episodes come out on Netflix?

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix on March 9th. Here's when the next five episodes will be released in your country.

Already finished that first batch of intense episodes of You season 4? Well, there's more to come from Joe Goldberg in part 2.

Netflix's You season 4 consists of five episodes, and follows Joe a.k.a. Jonathan Moore as he tries to adapt to life as a professor and member of an elitist, pretentious and deadly friendship group. Over the course of those five episodes, Joe finds himself at the centre of a murder mystery, with a stalker of his own.

Part 1 ends with Joe facing a huge new challenge and a whole host of suspicious acquaintances... but it's not over yet. Here's everything you need to know about You season 4 part 2's release date, how many episodes there are and what will happen to Joe next (spoilers!).

When does You season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

When does You season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

You season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

You season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix one month after the release of part 1. The final five episodes of the season will arrive on Thursday March 9th at the usual Netflix release time of 12PM PT.

What time will You season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Just like the first half of the season, You season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday March 9th at 12PM PT. As always, the exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

If you're on the U.S. east coast, that means it'll be available to watch at 3AM ET. If you're in the U.K., it will drop on Netflix at 8AM GMT. The release times for various other timezones and cities around the world can be found here.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR YOU SEASON 4 PART 1'S ENDING!

Who will die in You season 4 part 2? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes will be in You season 4 part 2?

There will be another five episodes of You season 4 in part 2 that will dive deeper into the Eat The Rich killer's masterplan and Joe's attempts to put a stop to it. So far, none of the episode titles have been revealed:

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

Episode 9 will be directed by Penn Badgley himself in his directorial debut. Speaking on his own Podcrushed podcast about the experience, Penn said: "I'm so glad to have done it, I don’t know if I'll do it again on this show because of just how intensive it's been. It’s just an adrenaline high the entire time, you know. It’s just twelve hours of just ‘go go go go go’ and it doesn’t stop at all."

What will happen in You season 4 part 2?

At the end of part 1, Joe is accused of being the Eat The Rich killer during a visit to Lady Phoebe's Hampsie country estate. He's chased out into the woods by Roald but it's soon revealed that Rhys Montrose was behind the whole thing all along.

Rhys reveals to Joe that he killed his friends and also intends to pin the whole thing on Roald. Having done extensive research into Joe's past and his murders along the way (yep, Rhys was also Joe's stalker), he tells Joe to kill Roald so they can frame the dead man.

Joe doesn't go through with it because he's a changed man, and the final shot of the season shows Rhys officially announcing his candidacy for London Mayor.

Part 2 will likely follow Joe as he attempts to expose the truth behind the murders, while also trying to avoid blame himself.

Rhys will also no doubt continue to commit more murders amongst the friendship group too, but who will die next? How far will Joe go to stop Rhys? Will Joe Goldberg add one more murder to his already grim roster? We'll have to wait and see...

