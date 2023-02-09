You season 4 soundtrack: All the songs in part 1

9 February 2023, 08:15

By Katie Louise Smith

From Vampire Weekend and FINNEAS to Cardi B and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, here's all the songs in the first five episodes of You season 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After almost a year and a half, Netflix's You has finally returned alongside Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg (or should we say, Professor Jonathan Moore?) and another killer soundtrack.

Seeing as You season 4 has been split into two parts, there's only 5 episodes in the first half of the season which means the soundtrack so far only includes a handful of songs. That said, the likes of Vampire Weekend, FINNEAS, Cardi B and Yeah Yeah Yeahs all feature – setting the tone for the new season, which is set in London, England.

READ MORE: You season 5: Everything we know so far

So, if you're settling in for your binge watch and want to know what songs were played in each episode, here's a list of all the tracks you'll need to add to your Joe Goldberg Takes London playlist.

What songs are played in You season 4 part 1?

You season 4 soundtrack: Every song in Part 1
You season 4 soundtrack: Every song in Part 1. Picture: Netflix

You season 4 episode 1 songs:

  • Vampire Weekend - 'Oxford Comma'
  • Roosevelt - 'Strangers'
  • FINNEAS - 'The Kids Are All Dying'
  • Minuit - 'Paris Tropical'
  • Travelle - 'Vacation'
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs - 'Heads Will Roll'
  • Cardi B - 'I Like It'
  • Valerie Broussard - 'Killer'

You season 4 episode 2 songs:

  • Brijean - 'Shy Guy'
  • breathe - 'Are You All Good?'
  • Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X - 'Emergency'

You season 4 episode 3 songs:

  • Beginners - 'Trust No One'
  • Jungle - 'Can't Stop The Stars'

You season 4 episode 4 songs:

  • Saavan - 'Hollow'

You season 4 episode 5 songs:

  • Big Data - 'Dangerous ft. Joy Wave [Oliver Remix]'
Joe Goldberg returns in You season 4 under a new alias
Joe Goldberg returns in You season 4 under a new alias. Picture: Netflix

When does You season 4 part 2 come out?

Expect even more bops and bangers when You season 4's final 5 episodes drop on Netflix on March 9th.

You season 3's featured an absolutely incredible scene set to Taylor Swift's 'exile' and we've no doubt that the show will pull out another major music moment in the back half of season 4. Watch this space...

Read more You news here:

WATCH: Lockwood & Co. cast interview each other

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Love in You season 4 and is she really dead? Here’s what Victoria Pedretti has said

Is Love in You season 4 and is she really dead? Here’s what Victoria Pedretti has said

Who dies in You season 4? All the deaths explained and who killed them.

Who dies in You season 4 part 1? All the deaths explained and who killed them

Who is the killer in You season 4? The identity of the Eat the Rich Killer explained

Who is the killer in You season 4? The identity of the Eat the Rich killer explained

When does You season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

You season 4 part 2 release date: When do the next episodes come out on Netflix?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Trending on PopBuzz

Madelyn Cline opens up about working with Chase Stokes after their break up

Madelyn Cline reveals what acting with Chase Stokes was like after their real life breakup

Outer Banks

Selena Gomez's best friend Raquelle Stevens claps back at documentary backlash

Selena Gomez's best friend Raquelle Stevens claps back at documentary backlash

Selena Gomez

Two more Twilight books are in the works, confirms Stephenie Meyer

Stephenie Meyer reveals plans for two more Twilight books

News

When does You season 4 part 1 come out?

You season 4 part 1 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

News

Hogwarts Legacy introduces Harry Potter universe's first trans character

Hogwarts Legacy game introduces first transgender Harry Potter character

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education