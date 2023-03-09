You season 5: Will it be the final season of the Netflix show?

By Sam Prance

Is You ending with season 5? Here's what Penn Badgley and the cast and crew have said about the show ending.

You season 4 part 2 is finally out but the ending has left fans wondering whether or not the show will end with You season 5.

Over the course of the past four seasons of You, Joe Goldberg has committed countless horrific crimes and yet people can't help but want to see more of him. After becoming obsessed with Beck, Love and Marienne, season 4 sees Joe try to adapt to a new life and identity in London. However, it isn't long before things go awry and Joe's past catches up with him.

Will there be a You season 5 though and, if so, will it be the final season? Here's what the cast and crew have said about the future of the Netflix show.

Will You season 5 be the last season?

You season 5: Will it be the final season of the Netflix show? Picture: Netflix

Speaking on the TV’s Top Five podcast, You showrunner Sera Gamble stated that there are already plans for a fifth season of the show. She teased: "We have an idea for season 5 that we’re excited about." However, she then confirmed that the show may end soon. Sera said: "It was never anyone’s intention to just run this one into the ground."

Expanding further, Sera added: "When we’re done, we’ll be done. We’ll pack it up and it will exist on Netflix for everyone to enjoy. Even in the early conversations with Penn Badgley, the idea is not to just crank out episodes forever - it’s to feel like we have told the complete story."

Meanwhile, Penn Badgley has revealed that he thinks the show will officially end with season 5. Discussing the future of You on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Penn revealed: "I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one."

He continued: "I think–this is my understanding, but I don’t know, I really don’t know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired. That's when Joe is the most disgusting. That's when the show stops having the intelligence that it has."

In other words, it looks like the show is coming to an end whether that be with season 5 or season 6.

WARNING: YOU SEASON 4 PART 2 SPOILERS BELOW

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You. Picture: Netflix

With You season 4 ending with Joe still managing to get away with all of his crimes, it's possible that season 5 will see those who know what he's done attempt to stop him. Ellie, Nadia and Marienne are all still alive and could seek to put an end to Joe's antics in season 5.

It's also unclear how much of Joe's crimes Kate is now aware of and whether or not she will continue to protect him when she knows exactly what he's done. With Joe now living in New York again, it would be very full circle for the show to end where it began.

What do you think? Will You season 5 be the final season of the show?

