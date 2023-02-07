You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be a You season 5 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Penn Badgley show.

We may still be waiting for You season 4 to drop but fans are already desperate to know if You will be returning for season 5.

Every season of You takes Joe Goldberg to a brand new location. In season 1, we saw him stalk Beck in New York. Joe then moved to LA in season 2 where he became obsessed with Love. Season 3 changed things up by seeing Joe and Love take on suburbia and now, in season 4, Joe has run away from his former life by relocating to London under a new identity.

You is so popular that season 4 has been split into two parts and everyone is eager to see more of their favourite fictional serial killer going forward. With that in mind, here's every single thing we know so far about You season 5, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 4 part 2 airs next month.

When does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a You season 5 on Netflix?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce if You will be returning for more mayhem after season 4. While we still have Part 2 to look forward to on March 9th, there's no word yet on if we'll be getting more Joe Goldberg content. However, given how huge the show is, we imagine that Netflix are likely to renew it.

The only real thing to consider in terms of a potential You season 5 is whether or not the creators and Penn Badgley want to continue to make it. Ahead of You season 3, co-creator Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter: "We definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons."

When is the You season 5 release date?

Until Netflix reveal if You is coming back for another season, we won't know anything about a You season 5 release date. In the past, the gaps between seasons have ranged anywhere from one year to two years. The gap between season 3 and season 4 part 1 is one and a half years. With that in mind, we reckon that season 5 could potentially drop in late 2024.

It's currently unclear if You season 5 will be split into two parts like season 4 or not.

Who will be in the You season 5 cast?

As you already know, the You cast tends to change a lot from season to season with the only constant being Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. Occasionally characters stick around for more but that all depends on whether or not they survive. Here are the You season 4 characters that could appear in season 5 if they make it out of season 4 alive...

Penn Badgley - Joe Goldberg

Tati Gabrielle - Marienne Bellamy

Charlotte Ritchie - Kate

Lukas Gage - Adam Pratt

Tilly Keeper - Lady Phoebe

Amy-Leigh Hickman - Nadia

Ed Speelers - Rhys Montrose

Niccy Lin - Sophie

Aidan Cheng - Simon

Stephen Hagan - Malcolm

Ben Wiggins - Roald Walker-Burton

Eve Austin - Gemma

Ozioma Whenu - Blessing

It's also possible that characters from past You seasons will return to the show in season 5. Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is still alive, as is Paco (Luca Padovan). Could either of them make a comeback? We'll have to wait and see.

What will happen in You season 5?

We'll have to wait until You season 4 part 2 airs in March before we have any idea what's next for Joe in season 5. Season 4 revolves around a murder mystery in London where Joe takes on the identity of university professor Jonathan Moore. It's possible that You season 5 will stay in London but based on previous seasons, it's unlikely.

You author Caroline Kepnes is releasing a new novel from Joe's point of view, For You and Only You on April 25, 2023, so there's a chance that season 5 will take inspiration from that.

Our bet is that once again, Joe will move to a new place, take on a new identity and murder a lot of people.

Where will You season 5 be set?

Again, there is no information just yet on where You season 5 will be set if it gets renewed but we'll be sure to inform you when we find out more. New York? LA? Suburbia? London? Where would you like to see Joe next?

Is there a You season 5 trailer yet?

There isn't a You season 5 trailer right now but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

