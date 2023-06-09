Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank

By Sam Prance

I will never be over Maitreyi Ramakrishnan pranking Never Have I Ever fans in this way.

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has finally revealed if she is Team Ben or Team Paxton in the funniest way ever.

Over the course of the past four seasons, Never Have I Ever fans have been divided over who Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) belongs with. Some people think that Devi's original crush Paxton (Darren Barnet) is the best fit for her. Others are certain that Devi is destined to be with her academic rival Ben (Jaren Lewison). Now, we finally know who she ends up with.

However, Maitreyi has always remained tight-lipped about which boy she wants her character to date...until now that is.

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Variety about her allegiances, Maitreyi said: "I’m Team Paxton. They have that undeniable chemistry where they push each other in more ways than one, like yes, academically for Paxton, but as a person, where Devi has to grow and be someone who learns how to control her emotions in a way that still values her emotions. I think that’s pretty damn great."

Okay, that kind of makes sense right? Well, it turns out that Maitreyi has told other publications that she's Team Ben and, in doing so, she's confused everyone.

In a profile with Elite Daily, Maitreyi said: "I want to make the record straight once and for all. I am Team Ben. Paxton was great. Everyone needs a Paxton, but then you end up with a Ben. I said what I said.”

She added: "Ben and Devi are so similar. They get along so well. You need someone that you have goals in common with, like how they’re both super academically involved together and have similar ambitions. Their style of conversation is very similar, and I want a relationship where I can talk to that person about things and they get it right away."

In the immortal words of Oprah, "So what is the truth?"

In a separate interview with the New York Times, Maitreyi finally confessed: "OK, in this interview, I’ll be honest — I’m going to let you in on my plan". She then revealed that she has been secretly trolling fans by giving every publication a different answer.

Basically, we still don't know if Maitreyi is Team Ben or Team Paxton. Maitreyi truly is Devi inside and out.

What do you think? Are you Team Ben or Team Paxton?

