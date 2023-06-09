Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank

9 June 2023, 16:52

Watch the trailer for the final season of Never Have I Ever

By Sam Prance

I will never be over Maitreyi Ramakrishnan pranking Never Have I Ever fans in this way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has finally revealed if she is Team Ben or Team Paxton in the funniest way ever.

Over the course of the past four seasons, Never Have I Ever fans have been divided over who Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) belongs with. Some people think that Devi's original crush Paxton (Darren Barnet) is the best fit for her. Others are certain that Devi is destined to be with her academic rival Ben (Jaren Lewison). Now, we finally know who she ends up with.

However, Maitreyi has always remained tight-lipped about which boy she wants her character to date...until now that is.

READ MORE: Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank
Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Variety about her allegiances, Maitreyi said: "I’m Team Paxton. They have that undeniable chemistry where they push each other in more ways than one, like yes, academically for Paxton, but as a person, where Devi has to grow and be someone who learns how to control her emotions in a way that still values her emotions. I think that’s pretty damn great."

Okay, that kind of makes sense right? Well, it turns out that Maitreyi has told other publications that she's Team Ben and, in doing so, she's confused everyone.

In a profile with Elite Daily, Maitreyi said: "I want to make the record straight once and for all. I am Team Ben. Paxton was great. Everyone needs a Paxton, but then you end up with a Ben. I said what I said.”

She added: "Ben and Devi are so similar. They get along so well. You need someone that you have goals in common with, like how they’re both super academically involved together and have similar ambitions. Their style of conversation is very similar, and I want a relationship where I can talk to that person about things and they get it right away."

In the immortal words of Oprah, "So what is the truth?"

In a separate interview with the New York Times, Maitreyi finally confessed: "OK, in this interview, I’ll be honest — I’m going to let you in on my plan". She then revealed that she has been secretly trolling fans by giving every publication a different answer.

Basically, we still don't know if Maitreyi is Team Ben or Team Paxton. Maitreyi truly is Devi inside and out.

What do you think? Are you Team Ben or Team Paxton?

Read more Never Have I Ever news here:

LISTEN: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast Making The Album

Niall Horan wants fans to wear whatever they want at his shows #shorts #niallhoran

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Tom Holland takes break from acting following the toll The Crowded Room had on his mental health

Tom Holland takes break from acting after The Crowded Room took a toll on his mental health

News

Never Have I Ever season 4 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Never Have I Ever season 4 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Does Devi get into Princeton in Never Have I Ever season 4? Here's what she does after school

Does Devi get into Princeton in Never Have I Ever season 4? Her college storyline explained
Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Niall Horan explains the surprising meaning behind his You Could Start a Cult lyrics

Niall Horan explains the surprising meaning behind his You Could Start a Cult lyrics

Niall Horan

How to watch and listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album podcast episode

Making The Album: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast

Niall Horan

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Niall Horan reveals his girlfriend's parents inspired his Never Grow Up lyrics | PopBuzz Meets

Niall Horan reveals his girlfriend's parents inspired his Never Grow Up lyrics

Niall Horan

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education