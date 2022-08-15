Mindy Kaling cast Reese Witherspoon's son in Never Have I Ever after she said he wanted to act

By Katie Louise Smith

"He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alongside all the characters we already know and love in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, season 3 introduced us to a handful of new characters, including new love interests for Devi and Fabiola, and a handful of other fresh faces.

One of those faces, in case you hadn't already figured out who he is thanks to his very familiar appearance, is Deacon Phillippe, the son of thee Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

The 18-year-old plays Parker, one of Des' (Anirudh Pisharody) friends and a member of the rival school's debate team. He appears in two episodes, and it's Deacon's first ever on screen role.

But did you know that Deacon actually got the role after his mum Reese told Mindy he was interested in acting? Yep, Mindy found a character for him and he ended up in the show.

READ MORE: Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan praises Devi and Paxton's 'sex scene'

Mindy Kaling cast Reese Witherspoon's son in Never Have I Ever. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix, Netflix, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of Never Have I Ever season 3, Mindy revealed that Deacon was actually cast in the show after Reese, who Mindy is good friends with, told her that he had an interest in acting.

"We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon," Mindy explained. "He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it. He’s just such a well-raised kid. He’s so talented, he’s so funny and fit in perfectly with the cast. The cast and the crew loved him and it was special to have him."

She continued: "He’s such a humble kid and he just wants to learn. And he’s been raised by two very successful actors. He’s not wary or anything. He just came in with this open mind and was excited."

Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher also added: "He was great, and we were like ‘Come aboard!’ This is the first thing he has ever done, but he was such a professional. He was just raised like a wonderful young man. He came to set really prepared and he did a great job."

Deacon Phillippe plays Parker in Never Have I Ever season 3. Picture: Netflix

Of course, Mindy's comments about how Deacon appears to have just been handed the role have now sparked a debate online about nepotism.

On one side of the argument, people are criticising the casting, with one user commenting: "imagine being rich and famous and not having to worry about finding a job." Actor Stephen Ford also commented: "Man, it's gotta be awesome having everything handed to you."

On the flip side, others are saying they'd do the exact same if they were in either Mindy or Reese's positions. One user wrote: "Y’all some haters. If you were in Reese’s position, you’d be trying to help your baby too."

Read more Never Have I Ever news here: