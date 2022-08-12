Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

By Sam Prance

Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 3? Here's what happens.

Never Have I Ever is officially back! Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 3, though? Paxton, Ben or Des?

Never Have I Ever season 3 opens with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) officially dating. However, it is clear that Ben (Jaren Lewison) still has feelings for Devi and it wouldn't be Never Have I Ever if there wasn't some sort of love triangle. On top of that, season 3 adds a third love interest to the mix: private school hottie Des (Anirudh Pisharody).

How does Never Have I Ever season 3 end though and which boy does Devi choose? Here's a breakdown of what happens.

[Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever season 3's ending!]

How does Never Have I Ever season 3 end?

Does Devi break up with Paxton?

The first couple of episodes of Never Have I Ever season 3 explore Devi's relationship with Paxton. Everything is going well and he respects the fact that Devi isn't ready to have sex yet and makes clear that it's not an issue. However, Devi is increasingly insecure about other people thinking she isn't hot enough to date Paxton and, this affects them so much, that they split.

Meanwhile, Aneesa (Megan Suri) breaks up with Ben because she can tell that he's still evidently in love with Devi. However, instead of running into Ben's arms in the wake of the breakup, she meets Des, a private school boy who's the son of one of Nalini's friends, and it's immediately clear that they have chemistry. They begin dating, and Nalini even approves of it.

Des isn't Devi's boyfriend for long though.

Does Devi hook up with Ben?

Before performing in a school orchestra concert, Devi sees a vision of her dad in the audience and goes to the bathroom to cry. Des' mum, Rhyah, stumbles across Devi in tears and later tells Des to break up with her because she's too troubled for him to date. Ben overhears the conversation and tells Devi.

Devi doesn't believe Ben but Des begins avoiding her and lying to her so Devi confronts him. Des explains that he can't go against what his mum says because she pays for his phone bill. Devi then throws Des' iced coffee over him and officially ends things between them.

In episode 9, Devi apologises to Ben for not believing him. She then says she's gonna die a virgin and Ben replies: "If you're still a virgin on your deathbed, I'll come and have sex with you." He jokingly gives her a self-made "one free boink" card.

In the final episode, Devi realises that she does have feelings for Ben and shows up at his door with the card and they kiss.

However, this is Never Have I Ever so nothing's simple. Amid Devi's romantic escapades, Ben began growing close to a girl in his art class and they agreed to go on a date not long before Devi showed up at Ben's door. It looks like season 4 will explore if Devi and Ben simply "boink" or if they actually try to make a relationship work.

Elsewhere, Paxton graduates, so it looks like his love story with Devi has officially come to an end. Devi also gets offered a place to study at an elite college named Shrubland School for her final year but she decides to stay at Sherman Oaks because she doesn't want to miss out on more time with her mum.

