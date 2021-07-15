Never Have I Ever season 3: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 3? Here's everything we know so far, including the cast and what might happen next.

Never Have I Ever season 2 is finally in our lives. Devi Vishwakumar is back, back, BACK AGAIN and so are all her friends and fellow students at Sherman Oaks High. Oh, and her two love interests Paxton and Ben, of course.

Now, if you've already binge-watched all of Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix, then you'll probably be wondering the same thing that we are: What happens next?! Will there be another season?! Will we get more shirtless scenes of Paxton doing a bit of light D.I.Y. for no reason at all?!

Season 2 ends on a revelation for one of our main characters, which will no doubt set up the plot for season 3 – and boy, is it about to be a wild ride us and Devi. But will there be a season 3 of Never Have I Ever? Here's everything we know so far.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 3?

Never Have I Ever season 3: Release date, news, plot and cast. Picture: Netflix

Has Never Have I Ever season 3 been confirmed?

Currently, there is no confirmation that Netflix have renewed Never Have I Ever for a third season. As one of Netflix's most popular teen comedy series, there's a strong possibility that it will be renewed – but don't expect the news to come any time soon.

Netflix usually wait a few months after the release of the show before announcing a new season. Keep your eyes PEELED and your notifications ON!

When will Never Have I Ever season 3 come out?

Well, that all depends on if the show gets picked up for a third season, and when production begins. Season 1 was released in April 2020, with season 2 following in July 2021. If season 3 gets the green light, fans can probably expect a third season to be released in mid-2022.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever season 2 ending!

Never Have I Ever season 3: Will there be another season? Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 3 cast: Which characters will return?

Much like the end of season 1 going into season 2, it looks like all your favourite characters will be returning if season 3 gets the go ahead. Here are the characters that will likely be back in Never Have I Ever season 3:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

Darren Barnet as Paxton

Jaren Lewison as Ben

Ramona Young as Eleanor

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola

Megan Suri as Aneesa

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini

Richa Moorjani as Kamala

John McEnroe as Devi's narrator

Rushi Kota as Prashant

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan, Devi's dad

Christina Kartchner as Eve

All of Devi's schoolmates will also likely return too. It's also a possibility that Common will return as Dr. Chris Jackson, as we see his relationship with Nalini begin to blossom over a few episodes in season 2.

What will happen in Never Have I Ever season 3?

Never Have I Ever season 3 will likely explore Devi and Paxton's relationship in more detail, now that the two are dating. But just when you thought Ben might be out of the picture... there still seems to be some lingering feelings.

After Eleanor told Ben exactly how Devi had been feeling about him, an upset Ben stands and watches Devi and Paxton dance together. He's still clearly got feelings for Devi but what will happen now that Devi is with Paxton? And how will Aneesa's relationship with Ben play into that whole situation?

Elsewhere, season 3 could dive deeper into Nalini's connection with Chris, or viewers could see her embark on a different relationship. There'll also likely be more from Fabiola and Eve's relationship, as well as Kamala and Prashant.

As always, with a new school semester and new drama ahead for Devi and the rest of the characters, expect to see even more new characters – and maybe some more surprise guest narrators too?

