Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix show

From Beauty Queen and AURORA to Metronome and more, here's all the songs that are played in Never Have I Ever season 3.

It's back, baby. Never Have I Ever, a.k.a. the show with one of the best soundtracks on TV. And after some killer trakcs in both season 1 and season 2, season 3 did not disappoint.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is jam packed with bangers and bops, all underscoring Devi's latest love life escapades. Season 3 sees Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finally in a relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet), but with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and new boy Des (Anirudh Pisharody), will their presence in her life play out alongside the long-awaited Daxton?

What songs are played in Never Have I Ever season 3?

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 1 songs

Josha Daniel - ‘Dream of You’

Half Waif - ‘Lilac House’

Creedence Clearwater Revival - ‘Fortunate Son’

ilo ilo - ‘Clementine’

Riah - ‘Prom’

Metronome - ‘Wedding Bells’

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 2 songs

Youmi Zouma - 'In The Eyes Of Our Love'

Yuksek feat. Confidence Man - 'Gorgeous (Extended Disco Mix)'

Goth Babe - 'Weekend Friend'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 3 songs

Froyo - 'Pride'

Spilt Milk - 'Run It Up Pt. II'

Haiku Hands - 'Not About You'

Slowblood - 'Don’t You Know I Want

Afternoon Bike Ride and Ryan Hemsworth - 'Before The Fall'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 4 songs

Nick Ward - 'Aubrey Plaza'

Mr. J - 'Right Here'

Skully Boyz - 'Light up the Party'

Rosemary Fairweather - 'I Don't Want to be Friends'

Angie Hudson - 'Hello Goodbye'

Weston Estate - 'Pears'

Mel Blue - 'Finding You'

Lanks - 'Rearview'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 5 songs

Myd ft. Cola Boyy - 'Muchas'

MUNYA - 'Hotel Delmano'

Carla Morrison - 'Eres Tú'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 6 songs

General Elektriks - 'Party Like a Human'

Innocent Bird - 'Rhinestone Summer'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 7 songs

Goodside - 'I've Been Feeling Something Lately'

LANKS - 'Better Leaf'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 8 songs

RAC & Louis The Child - 'Passion'

Roosevelt - 'Feels Right'

GRAE - 'Boxes'

TENDER - 'Slow Love'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 9 songs

marsfade - 'Do u Know What I Mean'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 10 songs

Beauty Queen - 'Real Life'

Joni - 'Omens'

Jaguar Sun - 'Car Keys'

AURORA - 'Runaway (Instrumental)'

Prinze George - 'Take Off'

