From Beauty Queen and AURORA to Metronome and more, here's all the songs that are played in Never Have I Ever season 3.
It's back, baby. Never Have I Ever, a.k.a. the show with one of the best soundtracks on TV. And after some killer trakcs in both season 1 and season 2, season 3 did not disappoint.
Never Have I Ever season 3 is jam packed with bangers and bops, all underscoring Devi's latest love life escapades. Season 3 sees Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finally in a relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet), but with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and new boy Des (Anirudh Pisharody), will their presence in her life play out alongside the long-awaited Daxton?
What songs are played in Never Have I Ever season 3?
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 1 songs
- Josha Daniel - ‘Dream of You’
- Half Waif - ‘Lilac House’
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - ‘Fortunate Son’
- ilo ilo - ‘Clementine’
- Riah - ‘Prom’
- Metronome - ‘Wedding Bells’
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 2 songs
- Youmi Zouma - 'In The Eyes Of Our Love'
- Yuksek feat. Confidence Man - 'Gorgeous (Extended Disco Mix)'
- Goth Babe - 'Weekend Friend'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 3 songs
- Froyo - 'Pride'
- Spilt Milk - 'Run It Up Pt. II'
- Haiku Hands - 'Not About You'
- Slowblood - 'Don’t You Know I Want
- Afternoon Bike Ride and Ryan Hemsworth - 'Before The Fall'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 4 songs
- Nick Ward - 'Aubrey Plaza'
- Mr. J - 'Right Here'
- Skully Boyz - 'Light up the Party'
- Rosemary Fairweather - 'I Don't Want to be Friends'
- Angie Hudson - 'Hello Goodbye'
- Weston Estate - 'Pears'
- Mel Blue - 'Finding You'
- Lanks - 'Rearview'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 5 songs
- Myd ft. Cola Boyy - 'Muchas'
- MUNYA - 'Hotel Delmano'
- Carla Morrison - 'Eres Tú'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 6 songs
- General Elektriks - 'Party Like a Human'
- Innocent Bird - 'Rhinestone Summer'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 7 songs
- Goodside - 'I've Been Feeling Something Lately'
- LANKS - 'Better Leaf'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 8 songs
- RAC & Louis The Child - 'Passion'
- Roosevelt - 'Feels Right'
- GRAE - 'Boxes'
- TENDER - 'Slow Love'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 9 songs
- marsfade - 'Do u Know What I Mean'
Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 10 songs
- Beauty Queen - 'Real Life'
- Joni - 'Omens'
- Jaguar Sun - 'Car Keys'
- AURORA - 'Runaway (Instrumental)'
- Prinze George - 'Take Off'
