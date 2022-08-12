Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix show

12 August 2022, 10:18 | Updated: 12 August 2022, 11:23

By Katie Louise Smith

From Beauty Queen and AURORA to Metronome and more, here's all the songs that are played in Never Have I Ever season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's back, baby. Never Have I Ever, a.k.a. the show with one of the best soundtracks on TV. And after some killer trakcs in both season 1 and season 2, season 3 did not disappoint.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is jam packed with bangers and bops, all underscoring Devi's latest love life escapades. Season 3 sees Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finally in a relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet), but with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and new boy Des (Anirudh Pisharody), will their presence in her life play out alongside the long-awaited Daxton?

From Beauty Queen and AURORA to Metronome and more, here's all the songs that are played in Never Have I Ever season 3.

What songs are played in Never Have I Ever season 3?

Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack: Find the songs here
Never Have I Ever season 3 soundtrack: Find the songs here. Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 1 songs

  • Josha Daniel - ‘Dream of You’
  • Half Waif - ‘Lilac House’
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival - ‘Fortunate Son’
  • ilo ilo - ‘Clementine’
  • Riah - ‘Prom’
  • Metronome - ‘Wedding Bells’

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 2 songs

  • Youmi Zouma - 'In The Eyes Of Our Love'
  • Yuksek feat. Confidence Man - 'Gorgeous (Extended Disco Mix)'
  • Goth Babe - 'Weekend Friend'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 3 songs

  • Froyo - 'Pride'
  • Spilt Milk - 'Run It Up Pt. II'
  • Haiku Hands - 'Not About You'
  • Slowblood - 'Don’t You Know I Want
  • Afternoon Bike Ride and Ryan Hemsworth - 'Before The Fall'
Never Have I Ever season 3 music: What songs are playing in season 3?
Never Have I Ever season 3 music: What songs are playing in season 3? Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 4 songs

  • Nick Ward - 'Aubrey Plaza'
  • Mr. J - 'Right Here'
  • Skully Boyz - 'Light up the Party'
  • Rosemary Fairweather - 'I Don't Want to be Friends'
  • Angie Hudson - 'Hello Goodbye'
  • Weston Estate - 'Pears'
  • Mel Blue - 'Finding You'
  • Lanks - 'Rearview'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 5 songs

  • Myd ft. Cola Boyy - 'Muchas'
  • MUNYA - 'Hotel Delmano'
  • Carla Morrison - 'Eres Tú'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 6 songs

  • General Elektriks - 'Party Like a Human'
  • Innocent Bird - 'Rhinestone Summer'
Never Have I Ever season 3 songs: Every track played by episode
Never Have I Ever season 3 songs: Every track played by episode. Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 7 songs

  • Goodside - 'I've Been Feeling Something Lately'
  • LANKS - 'Better Leaf'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 8 songs

  • RAC & Louis The Child - 'Passion'
  • Roosevelt - 'Feels Right'
  • GRAE - 'Boxes'
  • TENDER - 'Slow Love'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 9 songs

  • marsfade - 'Do u Know What I Mean'

Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 10 songs

  • Beauty Queen - 'Real Life'
  • Joni - 'Omens'
  • Jaguar Sun - 'Car Keys'
  • AURORA - 'Runaway (Instrumental)'
  • Prinze George - 'Take Off'

Read more Never Have I Ever news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider

Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider

Ariana Grande

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4? Is Darren Barnet leaving?

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4? Season 3's ending explained

Jennette McCurdy explains why she turned down $300,000 "hush money"

Jennette McCurdy explains why she didn't take $300,000 "hush money" from Nickelodeon

News

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan

Stranger Things

Never Have I Ever season 4: When does it come out?

Never Have I Ever season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

Jennette McCurdy compares her relationship with her mother to The Act

Jennette McCurdy compares her relationship with her mother to The Act

News

Fans confused after PLL: Original Sin trailer teases 'Series Finale'

Has Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin been cancelled? Fans confused over 'series finale' promo

News

What time does Never Have I Ever season 3 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't understand why so many people hate her

Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't understand why so many people hate her

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale