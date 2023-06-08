Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

By Sam Prance

Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 4? Here's what happens to Devi, Ben, Paxton and new crush Ethan.

Never Have I Ever season 4 is finally here and there is one question on everyone's lips: Who does Devi actually end up with?

Ever since Never Have I Ever debuted in 2020, fans have been divided over who Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) belongs with. Originally, it was a case of are you Team Paxton (Darren Barnet) or Team Ben (Jaren Lewison). However, season 3 brought Des (Anirudh Pisharody) into the mix and now Ethan (Michael Cimino) has arrived to complicate things even further.

Never Have I Ever season 4 is the show's final season and it reveals once and for all who Devi is meant to be with. Find out exactly what happens to Devi's love life and who she ends up dating in our detailed Devi romance breakdown below.

WARNING: NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 4 SPOILERS BELOW

Does Devi end up with Ben or Paxton? Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained. Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 4 opens right after Devi and Ben have sex for the first time. We quickly learn that it did not go well for either of them and they're both too awkward to talk about it. As a result, they avoid each other all summer long and Ben starts dating Margot. Hurt, Devi decides to move on and sets her sights on new (but not actually new) boy Ethan.

Does Devi end up with Ethan?

In season 4, we learn that Ethan always went to Sherman Oaks but suddenly became hot over the summer. Both Devi and Eleanor take an interest in him but it's Devi ends up dating him. At first, she loves being with Ethan. However, Devi's friends warn her that he is not boyfriend material.

Devi is determined to prove her friends wrong but she decides to break up with Ethan after finding out that he stole from a Princeton college admissions representative. Devi then says she can't be with Ethan because he's a bad person.

Does Devi end up with Ethan in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

Does Devi end up with Paxton?

While Devi is exploring her romance with Ethan, Paxton quits university and becomes a swim instructor at Sherman Oaks High School. Devi and Paxton begin turning to each other for advice and it's clear that there's some unfinished business between them.

After a heart to heart, Devi and Paxton kiss but they then decide that they are much better off as friends. At the end of season 4, Paxton begins dating Miss Thompson and it's clear that Devi and Paxton are over for good.

Does Devi end up with Paxton in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

Does Devi end up with Ben?

In the end, Devi realises that she's still very much in love with Ben and Ben actually breaks up with Margot after realising he's still in love with Devi. However, school ends and Ben goes to New York for a law firm internship before they act on anything. It looks as though Ben and Devi may never happen.

Nevertheless, in the final episode Ben surprises Devi by returning to Sherman Oaks for Nirmala's wedding. He finally confesses that he loves Devi and Devi says that she loves Ben too. The pair then go to Ben's to have sex and the awkwardness from the first episode is completely gone.

Does Devi end up with Ben in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

The show ends with Devi and Ben deciding to become a proper couple as they had off to college. Devi goes to Princeton and Ben goes to Columbia so they're close enough that they can visit each other easily.

Never Have I Ever ends with Devi and Ben snuggled together on Devi's bed at Princeton, watching a movie and eating popcorn. After four seasons of drama, Devi and Ben finally make it work.

What do you think? Did Devi end up with the right person?

