Never Have I Ever season 4 ending: Here's what happens to each character

By Katie Louise Smith

Who does Devi end up with? What happens to Fabiola and Eleanor? Here's how every character's story ends in Never Have I Ever season 4.

Well, it's over. Never Have I Ever season 4 has finally arrived, which means it's time to say goodbye to Devi Vishwakumar and the rest of our faves from the Netflix series.

Never Have I Ever season 4 wraps up Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) high school years, following the teen as she juggles Ivy League college applications, a will-they-won't-they relationship with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), a new relationship with hot bad boy Ethan (Michael Cimino) and family life in general. Oh, Darren Barnet's Paxton is back too, did we mention that?

After 10 final episodes, the show wraps up everyone's storylines in a neat fashion. Relationships are cemented, college spots are secured and dreams come true. So, what happens to each of the characters? Here's your complete rundown on what happens to the likes of Devi, Ben, Paxton, Fabiola, Eleanor and the rest of the Never Have I Ever characters.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever season 4's ending!

Never Have I Ever season 4 ending: Here's what happens to each character. Picture: Netflix

What happens to Devi in Never Have I Ever season 4?

Well, after a stressful season panicking about college applications and her love life, Devi comes out on top and better than ever.

Early in the season, Devi and Ben finally have sex, but they end up at odds again after Ben later gets into a relationship with Margot. Devi then ends up in a relationship with newly-hot, bad boy Ethan but quickly breaks up with him when he steals the purse of the Princeton admissions representative.

Then, after Paxton returns to Sherman Oaks as a swimming coach, he and Devi share a kiss but they agree to stay friends instead, with Devi telling him: "You were a really nice boyfriend but honestly, you were an even better friend."

Devi is waitlisted by Princeton, and ends up getting rejected from every other college she applied to. She writes one final essay in an attempt to get accepted and it's revealed in the final episode that she finally makes it. Devi is going to Princeton! She graduates as the Valedictorian and spends one last summer at home with her besties before she heads to the east coast.

Finally, Devi and Ben reconcile in the final episode, with the two confessing they love each other at Nirmala's wedding. The final scene shows them making it work as a couple, with Devi as a student at Princeton and Ben as a student at Columbia.

What happens to Devi at the end of Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Ben in Never Have I Ever season 4?

At the end of the season, Ben leaves Sherman Oaks to take an internship at law firm in New York City. But he later flies back to surprise Devi at Nirmala's wedding, confessing that he loves her. They have sex again, and the awkwardness of their first time has now completely disappeared. Despite living in New York and New Jersey now, Ben says that they could make their relationship work – and they do!

In the final scenes, we see Devi and Ben snuggling together on her bed at Princeton, officially – finally – as a couple.

What happens to Devi and Ben in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Paxton in Never Have I Ever season 4?

After two weeks as a student at Arizona State, Paxton decides college is not for him and returns to Sherman Oaks High as a swim coach. He and Devi grow closer together, seeking each other out for advice. They share a kiss and then ultimately decide that they should be friends instead.

Paxton later re-enrols in at Arizona State as a part of their undergrad Teacher's College. He also starts dating Sherman Oaks teacher Miss Thompson.

What happens to Devi and Paxton in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Fabiola and Eleanor in Never Have I Ever season 4?

Devi's besties? They end up with equally iconic endings. After getting early admission Princeton acceptance, Fab turns the offer down and pursues a place at Howard University. She gets in, and after one last summer with Devi and Eleanor, we see her thriving in the university's robotics lab.

Earlier in the season, Eleanor reveals that she's graduating early so she can finally pursue her dream of becoming an actor. She briefly breaks up with Trent, but the two get back together. After struggling to get cast in projects, she decides to become a director and cast herself in her own films. In the final scenes, we see Eleanor directing and starring in her own project, with Trent as the production's explosive expert.

What happens to Fabiola and Eleanor in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Nalini, Kamala and Nirmala in Never Have I Ever season 4?

All of Devi's family members get sweet endings in the final episode of the show. After some heavy flirting, Nalini and Margot's dad Andres Ramos finally become a couple. Kamala eventually takes the job and moves to Baltimore, with Manish. And Nirmala marries Len.

What happens to Nalini and Kamala in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5?

Season 4 has already been confirmed to be the last season of Never Have I Ever but John McEnroe's narration at the end of episode 10 surprisingly leaves the door open for Devi's future return.

The final words of Never Have I Ever see Devi's narrator signing off one last time, before adding: "For now".

Nothing has been teased or confirmed yet in regards to Devi's future or a possible season 5, but could we see her pop up again in a few years? Is that really the end for our favourite Sherman Oaks High legend and the rest of our faves? Only time will tell...

