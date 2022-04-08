Mindy Kaling explains why Never Have I Ever is ending after 4 seasons

By Katie Louise Smith

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

Never Have I Ever is one of the best teen shows Netflix has ever given us, but you know what they say... All good things must come to an end.

Back in March, Netflix confirmed that Never Have I Ever had been renewed for a fourth and final season. That means we've got two more seasons left with the iconic and chaotic Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as Never Have I Ever season 3 will be released at some point in the summer of 2022, with season 4 following in 2023.

Now co-creator Mindy Kaling has spoken about the decision to end the show, and why it makes sense to do it after 4 seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mindy Kaling discussed the ending of the series and why she felt like it was the right time to end Devi's journey after season 4.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows," Mindy told the publication. "Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

While Maitreyi is only 20 years old compared to her teenage character, Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, turns 31 years old in April 2022.

Mindy continued: "The truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows."

"So we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time.”

Never Have I Ever season 3 is set to explore what happens to Devi and Paxton now that they're officially a couple. There's also the fact that Ben, who is in love with Devi, now knows that Devi actually wanted to be with him. What happens in season 4 remains to be seen, but it's likely we'll see Devi and her besties graduate, as well as our fave messy queen make some big decisions about her future.

