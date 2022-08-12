Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4? Season 3's ending explained

By PopBuzz

Is Darren Barnet leaving Never Have I Ever? Will Paxton be back in season 4? here's what happens at the end of season 3, and what it means for Paxton in season 4.

Were you expecting that surprise ending for Never Have I Ever season 3? Because we weren't! At all!

The Netflix teen series finally returned to our screens after a long ol' year, and brought a whole fresh batch of relationship drama, chaos, shenanigans and heartwarming moments with it.

At long last, season 3 gave us a taste of what we've all been rooting for this whole time (ok, well, some of us... sorry Bevi shippers!) with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) finally in a relationship. But as always with Never Have I Ever, things don't stay smooth in Devi's life for very long.

The ending of Never Have I Ever season 3 has now sparked a huge reaction online, and we're all now asking the same question about Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever season 3!

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4? Is Darren Barnet leaving? Picture: Netflix

Will Paxton be in Never Have I Ever season 4?

At the end of season 3, we find out that Paxton has decided to accept a place to study at Arizona State University, which means he'll be moving away from California and moving to Arizona.

He gives an emotional heartfelt speech at graduation, says goodbye to Devi in the school hallway shortly after. Their relationship might be over (officially, this time) but Devi shares the impact that Paxton has had on her life over the past few years and it's clear that the two still remain great friends. Paxton also thanks her for being the reason he's even going to college in the first place.

Paxton invites Devi to visit him in Arizona before parting ways to hug his family. Aside from a few flashbacks, that's the last we see of Paxton in season 3.

READ MORE: Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

Is Darren Barnet leaving Never Have I Ever? Here's what happens to Paxton in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Is Darren Barnet leaving Never Have I Ever?

We likely won't know all the details until season 4 drops in 2023, which means we'll have to hunker down, survive the winter, and wait and see how (or if!) Darren Barnet returns as Paxton.

Seeing as Paxton graduated at the end of season 3, season 4 will not feature him in any scenes at Sherman Oaks High School with the other characters who are now in their senior year.

That said, it's possible that he'll still be part of season 4 thanks to his friendships with Devi and Trent... he'll just be away at college for the majority of it. Paxton also invited Devi to visit him in Arizona, so a potential college trip episode could be on the cards.

There's plenty of ways in which Paxton could return, but we're just gonna have to wait until 2023 to find out if he does!

