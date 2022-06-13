Stranger Things creators say season 4 won't have a happy ending

By Sam Prance

Whatever you do, you better not kill off one of the kids!

The Duffer Brothers have teased what's next in Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 and it's not looking good for our Hawkins faves.

Ever since Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 came out on Netflix last month (May 27), fans have been desperate to learn what will happen in Volume 2. Season 1 ends with Vecna still looming large and practically everyone in mortal danger. In fact, based on the Volume 2 trailer alone, there are theories that Steve, Lucas, Eddie, Will and Eleven could all fall victim to Vecna.

What's actually going to happen though? Well, the show's creators have just let slip that there won't be a happy ending.

Who dies in Stranger Things 4, Volume 2?

Stranger Things creators say season 4 won't have a happy ending. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Empire, The Duffer Brothers said: "Volume 2 really takes what we did in Volume 1 and ramps everything up. Usually, at the end of a season, we tie things up with a nice bow, before a little tease that says, 'Hold on, something is unravelling.' As we move into season 5, we don't have to do that. There won't be a reset from where we finish."

While Matt and Ross are yet to specify any plot details, fans have come up with a convincing theory that Eleven won't vanquish Vecna. When Dustin is playing Dungeons & Dragons in season 4, episode 1, he rolls an 11 and, in doing so, doesn't manage to defeat Vecna. People think this is foreshadowing the fact that Eleven will lose to Vecna.

If Eleven loses to Vecna in the season 4 finale, anyone could die. So those theories that Steve is going to sacrifice himself to save Nancy may not be far off. With the final episode clocking in at 2 hours and 19 minutes, it looks like Stranger Things 4 could end with the most dramatic Stranger Things finale yet.

What do you think? How will Stranger Things 4 end?

