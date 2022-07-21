50 Cent's new horror movie is so gory a cameraman passed out

By Jazmin Duribe

"He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!"

50 Cent's upcoming horror movie Skill House is so gruesome that the cameraman actually passed out.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper and actor has teamed up with director Josh Stolberg – who is behind movies like Piranha 3D, Jigsaw and Sorority Row – for the new horror flick which is said to revolve around social media and influencer culture. Fittingly, TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking have been cast in the movie, which is being filmed at the now-disbanded Sway House.

On Twitter, Josh detailed how a cameraman fainted while filming a particularly gory scene. "Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour," he tweeted alongside a photo of blood smeared across the floor, pieces of skin and a butcher's knife.

50 Cent's new horror movie is so gory a cameraman passed out. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, @joshstolberg via Twitter

Later, 50 Cent shared the story on Instagram Stories. He said: "Crazy night. One of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn't take how real it was.

"We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game."

Josh has actually been sharing loads of behind-the-scenes snippets from filming, which started on June 27, including a photo of the entire cast and a creepy river of blood.

In one photo, he showed off a blood-spatter crew member alongside the caption: "You know you have the right amount of blood splatter when even your FX guru can’t avoid the spray. You are my hero Steve Johnson."

There's no word of a release date yet but watch this space!

