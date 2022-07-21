50 Cent's new horror movie is so gory a cameraman passed out

21 July 2022, 15:48

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

50 Cent's upcoming horror movie Skill House is so gruesome that the cameraman actually passed out.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper and actor has teamed up with director Josh Stolberg – who is behind movies like Piranha 3D, Jigsaw and Sorority Row – for the new horror flick which is said to revolve around social media and influencer culture. Fittingly, TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking have been cast in the movie, which is being filmed at the now-disbanded Sway House.

On Twitter, Josh detailed how a cameraman fainted while filming a particularly gory scene. "Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour," he tweeted alongside a photo of blood smeared across the floor, pieces of skin and a butcher's knife.

READ MORE: A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to ruin all your childhood memories

50 Cent's new horror movie is so gory a cameraman passed out
50 Cent's new horror movie is so gory a cameraman passed out. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, @joshstolberg via Twitter

"He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!"

Later, 50 Cent shared the story on Instagram Stories. He said: "Crazy night. One of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn't take how real it was.

"We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game."

Josh has actually been sharing loads of behind-the-scenes snippets from filming, which started on June 27, including a photo of the entire cast and a creepy river of blood.

In one photo, he showed off a blood-spatter crew member alongside the caption: "You know you have the right amount of blood splatter when even your FX guru can’t avoid the spray. You are my hero Steve Johnson."

There's no word of a release date yet but watch this space!

Will you be watching Skill House? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: BenDeLaCreme Wants To Do A ‘Best Friends Drag Race’ With Jinkx Monsoon

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown set to earn $10 million for Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown 'makes history' with $10 million salary for Enola Holmes 2
Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a rivalry between Steve and Eddie

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a Steve and Eddie rivalry

Stranger Things

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news
Dylan O'Brien explains the influences behind his Not Okay character

Dylan O’Brien says a former girlfriend helped inspire his Not Okay character’s “vibe”

Trending on PopBuzz

Sabrina Carpenter releases slut merch and it’s iconic

Sabrina Carpenter releases slut merch and it’s iconic

News

Pink Sauce TikTok drama: All the funniest memes

What is the Pink Sauce on TikTok? Memes about the viral "mystery" sauce go viral

Viral

Lizzo says she didn't think she was "desirable" enough to be a pop star

Lizzo says she didn't think she was "desirable" enough to be a pop star

Lizzo

BeReal Memes

BeReal memes are going viral and they're so savage

Viral

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they want Belly to date Conrad or Jeremiah

The Summer I Turned Pretty

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale