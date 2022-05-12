A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening

12 May 2022, 14:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not to be dramatic but this is the best day of my life."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our prayers have finally been answered: Blake Lively and her fabulous tuxedos will soon return to the big screen because a sequel to A Simple Favor is officially in the works.

The first film was released in 2018 and it was an instant hit. Based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name, the movie centres on widowed mummy blogger Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who meets charismatic PR boss Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) through her son. The two strike up an unlikely friendship, but when Emily mysteriously disappears, Stephanie uncovers that Emily is not who she thought she was…

On Wednesday (May 11), Deadline reported that Amazon Studios and Lionsgate would be bringing back Blake and Anna for a second film. Not only that, the original A Simple Favor screenwriter, Jessica Sharzer, will be working her magic on the script once again, while Paul Feig, who directed the first film, will also return.

READ MORE: Scream 6 is bringing back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening.
A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening. Picture: Lionsgate

Blake confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram Stories, reposting an article about the announcement. In the background, Blake added the lyric, "Then I check it TWICE, oh," from Taylor Swift's 2017 song 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Anna also expressed her excitement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "I can't wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious Paul Feig."

Needless to say, fans were just as hyped as Blake and Anna about the movie returning for a sequel.

Now you're probably wondering what would happen in A Simple Favor 2, right? The original film left off with - spoiler incoming – Emily receiving a 20 year jail sentence for all her scheming and Stephenie becoming a part-time detective. Well… of course, there's no details on the plot at the moment but all we can hope is that our faves Linda Cardellini and Henry Golding will be returning as Emily's ex Diana Hyland and Emily's husband Sean Townsend, retrospectively.

There's also no word on when it'll be released, or if production has even begun, but be sure to expect more shocking plot twists, gin martinis and sharp pant suits.

Are you excited for A Simple Favour 2? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Bridgerton season 2: Here's why Francesca Bridgerton is missing

Is Ruby Stokes leaving Bridgerton? Francesca to be recast for season 3

Bridgerton

Amanda Seyfried defends Jennifer's Body and says she was really proud of it

Amanda Seyfried says Jennifer's Body is a work of art

Hayden Panettiere is officially returning to Scream 6 as Kirby

Scream 6 is bringing back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby

Chelsea Lazkani reveals details of off-camera feud with Davina Portraz.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani says Davina Portraz threw "microaggressions" at her off camera

Selling Sunset

Zac Efron wants to make High School Musical 4 with the original cast

Zac Efron says he would love to star in a High School Musical reboot

Trending on PopBuzz

Kendall Jenner doesn't know how to cut a cucumber

Kendall Jenner struggling to cut a cucumber leaves Kardashian viewers in hysterics

Celeb

Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye said her "career is over" after wearing an outfit not styled by him

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West said her "career is over" after she wore an outfit he didn't style

Celeb

Selena Gomez apologises after being accused of making a "shady" TikTok about Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez apologises after Hailey Bieber fans accuse her of being "shady" on TikTok

Selena Gomez

Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out

Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale