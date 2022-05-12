A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not to be dramatic but this is the best day of my life."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Our prayers have finally been answered: Blake Lively and her fabulous tuxedos will soon return to the big screen because a sequel to A Simple Favor is officially in the works.

The first film was released in 2018 and it was an instant hit. Based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name, the movie centres on widowed mummy blogger Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who meets charismatic PR boss Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) through her son. The two strike up an unlikely friendship, but when Emily mysteriously disappears, Stephanie uncovers that Emily is not who she thought she was…

On Wednesday (May 11), Deadline reported that Amazon Studios and Lionsgate would be bringing back Blake and Anna for a second film. Not only that, the original A Simple Favor screenwriter, Jessica Sharzer, will be working her magic on the script once again, while Paul Feig, who directed the first film, will also return.

READ MORE: Scream 6 is bringing back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening. Picture: Lionsgate

Blake confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram Stories, reposting an article about the announcement. In the background, Blake added the lyric, "Then I check it TWICE, oh," from Taylor Swift's 2017 song 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Anna also expressed her excitement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "I can't wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious Paul Feig."

Needless to say, fans were just as hyped as Blake and Anna about the movie returning for a sequel.

not to be dramatic but this is the best day of my life https://t.co/TIAhnoQAT0 — Joe (@averageIyjoe) May 11, 2022

ANNA KENDRICK AND BLAKE LIVELY ARE GONNA PLAY GIRLFRIENDS IN THE A SIMPLE FAVOR SEQUEL — nellie (@kelIeyjakle) May 11, 2022

we're wearing suits with no shirts to see it on opening night. we're sneaking martinis into the theater. we're booing every time andrew rannels is on screen. we're praying jean smart reprises her role. no matter, it will be a joyous night. https://t.co/wHAEENpjjN — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) May 11, 2022

this time with MORE incest https://t.co/mq2nfqLAbc — cunt (@mitskillme) May 11, 2022

Is this movie good? No.



Is this movie perfect? Yes. https://t.co/Pbqz1lAxxy — Mel Woods (@intothemelwoods) May 11, 2022

Now you're probably wondering what would happen in A Simple Favor 2, right? The original film left off with - spoiler incoming – Emily receiving a 20 year jail sentence for all her scheming and Stephenie becoming a part-time detective. Well… of course, there's no details on the plot at the moment but all we can hope is that our faves Linda Cardellini and Henry Golding will be returning as Emily's ex Diana Hyland and Emily's husband Sean Townsend, retrospectively.

There's also no word on when it'll be released, or if production has even begun, but be sure to expect more shocking plot twists, gin martinis and sharp pant suits.

Are you excited for A Simple Favour 2? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!