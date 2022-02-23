Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista

23 February 2022, 17:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Stop allowing Addison Rae to be in movies. Pls stop torturing us."

Addison Rae is booked and busy! The TikTok star turned actress has just landed another big movie role in the upcoming blockbuster Fashionista.

In 2021, Addison made her acting debut in Netflix remake He's All That. Since then, Addison signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to star in more movies for the streaming giant and she's even expressed her interest in starring in HBO's Euphoria.

So, it'll come as no surprise that Addison has her sights set on dominating Hollywood and, according to reports, several studios have been clambering for Addison to lead their projects following the success of He's All That.

READ MORE: Addison Rae fans want her to join the cast of Euphoria following viral photoshoot

Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista.
Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors, Netflix

On Tuesday (Feb 22), Addison reposted a Deadline article detailing her new role. Deadline reports that Laura Terruso wrote the Fashionista script based off a draft by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer. Ethea Entertainment's Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will also be producing the movie.

There's no details on the plot and there's currently no director at the moment, but the movie is in active development and more details are expected to be released in the next coming weeks.

As to be expected, the internet had opinions about the news that Addison would again be returning to the big screen.

People may believe that Addison just walked into the acting biz but she has previously stated that she's actually taken acting classes and she had to work "much harder" than most to be taken seriously.

In an interview with Elle, Addison said: "People don’t realize is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.

"People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'"

WATCH: Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Euphoria

Euphoria's Nika King responds to backlash after fans call Leslie a "bad mother" to Rue

Euphoria's Nika King responds to backlash after fans call Leslie a "bad mother" to Rue

Euphoria

Drag Race UK vs The World fans call out show for including James Charles in Snatch Game.

Drag Race UK vs The World fans divided over Janey Jacké as James Charles in Snatch Game

RuPaul's Drag Race

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi

Euphoria

Euphoria season 2, episode 7 memes about Lexi's play

33 Euphoria memes about Lexi's savage play in season 2, episode 7

Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

Jeffree Star will discuss Dramageddon in his autobiography

Jeffree Star’s autobiography will discuss Dramageddon and beauty influencer culture

YouTubers

Trisha Paytas says their child be raised non-binary despite planning a gender reveal

Trisha Paytas says their child will be raised non-binary despite planning a gender reveal

YouTubers

Euphoria's Maude Apatow teases "important" Rue and Lexi scene in season 2 finale

Euphoria's Maude Apatow teases "important" Rue and Lexi scene in season 2 finale

Euphoria

Is Luke Hemmings married?

5SOS fans believe Luke Hemmings married Sierra Deaton thanks to his viral TikTok

5SOS

Jacob Elordi says it was tough to film Nate's reaction to Lexi's play

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi says he struggled to keep a straight face during Nate scene in Lexi's play

Euphoria

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale