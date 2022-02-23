Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista

By Jazmin Duribe

"Stop allowing Addison Rae to be in movies. Pls stop torturing us."

Addison Rae is booked and busy! The TikTok star turned actress has just landed another big movie role in the upcoming blockbuster Fashionista.

In 2021, Addison made her acting debut in Netflix remake He's All That. Since then, Addison signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to star in more movies for the streaming giant and she's even expressed her interest in starring in HBO's Euphoria.

So, it'll come as no surprise that Addison has her sights set on dominating Hollywood and, according to reports, several studios have been clambering for Addison to lead their projects following the success of He's All That.

On Tuesday (Feb 22), Addison reposted a Deadline article detailing her new role. Deadline reports that Laura Terruso wrote the Fashionista script based off a draft by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer. Ethea Entertainment's Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will also be producing the movie.

There's no details on the plot and there's currently no director at the moment, but the movie is in active development and more details are expected to be released in the next coming weeks.

As to be expected, the internet had opinions about the news that Addison would again be returning to the big screen.

The thought of all these major film studios fighting to have Addison Rae star in their films after he’s all that is too funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/y6q1FseA6f — cruise (fan account) (@cruisespilled) February 22, 2022

This honestly sums up the current state of studios in the film industry. Addison Rae is going to have a film career simply because of money not talent. https://t.co/k3CKuCNJvf — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) February 22, 2022

success? it was a critic failure lmao — Jッ | FAST TIMES (@blxzeddrive) February 22, 2022

stop allowing addison rae to be in movies. pls stop torturing us — ً (@L1S4R0W3) February 22, 2022

who is giving her these roles!! https://t.co/0pitCM9Cwf — mars ♡ back from jail (@DEARPARK3R) February 22, 2022

i feel like netflix asking me for more and more money every month and then turning around and spending it on addison rae movies is like me giving money to the government and asking for better roads and more money for schools and then they just overfund the military — natasha lyonne wife (@telegraphclvb) February 22, 2022

Studios really “competing” to get Addison Rae to star in their movies... she can’t even act 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FffNSIY59Y — Camden W. #SuperHeroSquadGang (@ChannelCamden) February 23, 2022

People may believe that Addison just walked into the acting biz but she has previously stated that she's actually taken acting classes and she had to work "much harder" than most to be taken seriously.

In an interview with Elle, Addison said: "People don’t realize is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.

"People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'"