Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success

By Sam Prance

He's All That is the first of many Netflix projects with Addison Rae.

TikTok star Addison Rae is officially making a name for herself as an actress after the big success of He's All That on Netflix.

Last month (Aug 27), Addison Rae made her acting debut with the brand new Netflix teen rom-com He's All That. The film is a remake of the 1999 classic, She's All That, with Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan playing love interests. The movie was met with negative reviews but it's been a huge hit for Netflix with many of Addison's millions of fans tuning in to watch it.

Now, Addison is adding to her work in acting. The 20-year-old influencer has just signed a multi-project deal with Netflix.

Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success. Picture: @addisonrae via Instagram, Netflix

Chatting to Variety about the deal, Addison said: "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Naketha Mattocks, who is the director of family film at Netflix also praised the star. She stated: "Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base. We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress."

As well as making a move into acting, Addison has also launched a career as a popstar. She released her debut single 'Obsessed' earlier this year.