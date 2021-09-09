Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success

9 September 2021, 11:16

By Sam Prance

He's All That is the first of many Netflix projects with Addison Rae.

TikTok star Addison Rae is officially making a name for herself as an actress after the big success of He's All That on Netflix.

Last month (Aug 27), Addison Rae made her acting debut with the brand new Netflix teen rom-com He's All That. The film is a remake of the 1999 classic, She's All That, with Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan playing love interests. The movie was met with negative reviews but it's been a huge hit for Netflix with many of Addison's millions of fans tuning in to watch it.

Now, Addison is adding to her work in acting. The 20-year-old influencer has just signed a multi-project deal with Netflix.

READ MORE: Addison Rae rocks upside down bikini on Instagram

Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success
Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix following He's All That success. Picture: @addisonrae via Instagram, Netflix

Chatting to Variety about the deal, Addison said: "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Naketha Mattocks, who is the director of family film at Netflix also praised the star. She stated: "Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base. We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress."

As well as making a move into acting, Addison has also launched a career as a popstar. She released her debut single 'Obsessed' earlier this year.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Steve Blues Clues memes: All the best reactions

All the best Steve from Blue's Clues memes about his emotional return video

Viral

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, confirmed cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

Beanie Feldstein: 19 facts about the Monica Lewins

Beanie Feldstein: 18 facts about the Monica Lewinsky Impeachment actress you should know
Sex Education season 3 trailer

Sex Education season 3 trailer teases dramatic Otis and Maeve rain kiss

Sex Education

Ryan O'Connell

Ryan O'Connell: 12 facts about the Special star you have to know

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only an 18-year-old can name all 10 of these Disney Channel actors

QUIZ: Only people under 21 can name all 10 of these Disney Channel actors
Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos

Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos

Celeb

Is your personality more British, American or Australian?

QUIZ: Is your personality more British, American or Australian?
Zendaya refused to have her first ever kiss be filmed for TV show

Zendaya refused to have her first ever kiss be filmed for TV show

Zendaya

Fans think Harry Styles cosplayed as Miranda Sings in his tour costume

Harry Styles fans think he looks exactly like Miranda Sings in new tour outfit

Harry Styles

Frankie Jonas tricks Charli D'Amelio and other TikTokers into posing with Scientology necklace

Frankie Jonas tricks Charli D'Amelio and other TikTokers into posing with Scientology necklace

TikTok

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale