Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan practiced kissing in their free time in preparation for He's All That

27 August 2021, 17:15

Jazmin Duribe

Omer Fedi... look away now!

No-one can say that Addison Rae doesn't take her art seriously, that's for sure. The He's All That actress has revealed that she actually practiced kissing her Netflix co-star Tanner Buchanan outside of filming.

In case you didn't know, Addison is the lead in Netflix's latest rom-com, He's All That. The movie, which is a remake of 1999 film She's All That, sees popular girl Padgett (played by Addison, obv) makeover the most ineligible boy in school, Cameron, and make him prom king.

Now, it might seem like Addison simply stumbled into acting because of her visibility on TikTok, however, she's been taking her new career move incredibly seriously. So seriously, in fact, that the 'Obsessed' singer – who has previously said she's had to work "much harder" to break into the acting world – has been taking acting classes and kissing her on-screen love interest to make sure it's just right.

READ MORE: Addison Rae calls Scott Disick a "hypocrite" for criticising her and Kourtney Kardashian's age gap

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan practiced kissing in their free time
Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan practiced kissing in their free time. Picture: Kevin Winter/WireImage

Addison made the admission in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at the He's All That premiere on Wednesday night (Aug 25). She confessed: "We did practice the kiss in our time. You have to! It's awkward the first time in front of everybody so we were like, 'Okay we've got to get it out the way, let's just do it.'"

Acting? Singing? Dancing? At this point, what can't Addison do? Well, apparently, she's about to add a lot more acting credits to her already extensive resume.

"I definitely want to keep on going with the movies I'm very excited for that. There's lots of new and exciting things coming up and not too much that I can talk about yet," Addison continued.

"It's going to be really exciting and, hopefully, it's going to surprise a lot of people."

