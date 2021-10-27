After Ever Happy plot: Here's what happens in the After We Fell sequel

By Katie Louise Smith

Tessa and Hardin are back in After Ever Happy. Here's what happens in the books. (Spoilers ahead!)

As After fans finally get to sink their teeth into the third movie After We Fell, it's now time to look ahead to the fourth movie, After Ever Happy.

After Ever Happy was filmed back to back with After We Fell, which means the whole cast will return to join Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the same roles they played in the previous film. (Don't worry, there's not another round of cast changes heading your way.)

If you're dying to know what happens in the final instalment of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott's story, here's everything you need to know about the After Ever Happy book. Some details will no doubt change within the film, but here's what happens to Hessa in the After We Fell sequel.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for After Ever Happy. Don't say we didn't warn ya!

After We Fell sequel: Here's what happens in After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures, Simon and Schuster

How does After We Fell end?

After flying him and Tessa out to London for his mother's wedding to Mike, Hardin catches his mum Trish having sex with Christian Vance the night before the ceremony. Later, Vance reveals to Hardin that he is actually his real father, not Ken Scott. At the same time, Kimberly tells Tessa about Hardin's real father.

The film ends with Hardin in a very precarious place mentally. The final scene sees Hardin storming out of the hotel bar in tears just before Tessa spots him about to cross the street. The two kiss as a 'To be continued...' sign flashes across the screen.

What happens in After Ever Happy?

After Ever Happy's official movie synopsis reads as follows: "As a shocking truth about a couple's families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for."

The After Ever Happy novel sees Hardin and Tessa deal with the aftermath of what happens at the end of After We Fell. In the books, Hardin goes downhill after discovering who his real dad is, and breaks up with Tessa.

Tessa leaves London on her own and plans to move on with her life. When she arrives back home, however, she finds her own father dead in her apartment. She then plans to move to New York City with Landon, and finds out that she may not be able to have children.

After We Fell ending: Tessa and Hardin kiss in London. Picture: Voltage Pictures

The rest of the book sees the couple through the next few decades years of their lives, as they grow together through even more ups and downs. And yes, through it all, they really do end up staying together.

Eventually, Tessa and Hardin become parents to two children called Emery and Auden. The final part of the book flashes all the way forward to a teenage Emery heading off to school with her younger brother Auden. Hardin and Tessa, both now middle-aged, watch on as they leave.

After Ever Happy: Here's how Tessa and Hardin's story ends. Picture: Voltage Pictures

When does After Ever Happy come out?

Well, After Ever Happy was filmed back to back with After We Fell so the movie is currently in the post-production stages. Seeing as After We Fell was released in September/October 2021, a 2022 release date is almost certainly on the cards.

There's no exactly details on when in 2022 After Ever Happy will be released. It could be in September, continuing on with the one year gap that After We Collided and After We Fell saw. Or it could be sooner than that.

We'll update this article with the confirmed release date once we know more.

