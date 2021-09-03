After Ever Happy: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

After Ever Happy will be the final After movie to star Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa and Hardin. Here's everything we know so far.

With the release of After We Fell, fans who have already been able to watch the movie are now looking forward to the fourth instalment of the series, After Ever Happy.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are set to return for one more outing as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott. After Ever Happy will see their rocky yet passionate relationship continue as the years pass by, and end on a glimpse at the future of the franchise. (Fans who have already read the books will know exactly happens.)

After Ever Happy is set to be released at some point in 2022, but there's currently no confirmed release date just yet. Here's everything we know about the movie so far, including the cast, the plot and when it's set to drop.

When does After Ever Happy come out?

After Ever Happy release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far. Picture: Open Road Films, Gallery Books

After Ever Happy release date: When does it come out?

There is currently no confirmed release date for After Ever Happy, but the movie has already been filmed so fans might not have to wait so long.

Seeing as After We Fell was released in September 2021, it's more than likely that After Ever Happy will be released in 2022. Now it's just a question of when in 2022 it will arrive.

We'll update this page as soon as we find out the After Ever Happy release date.

When was After Ever Happy filmed?

After Ever Happy was filmed back-to-back with After We Fell in summer 2020. The cast and crew travelled to Bulgaria to shoot the two films in the middle of the pandemic.

Filming wrapped on After Ever Happy in December 2020, with Josephine and Hero saying goodbye to Tessa and Hardin with an emotional farewell message on Instagram.

Who is in the After Ever Happy cast?

Obviously, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will be returning as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott.

They will also be joined by the same cast that appeared in After We Fell. That means Chance Perdomo will return as Landon, Mira Sorvino will play Carol Young, Frances Turner will play Karen Scott, Stephen Moyer and Arielle Kebbel will be back as Christian and Kimberly Vance. Louise Lombard and Ken Estes will also likely return as Trish Daniels and Ken Scott, respectively.

It's still yet to be confirmed what other characters will appear in the film.

What happens in After Ever Happy?

For those that haven't read Anna Todd's book and want to know what happens, here's your answer. (There's spoilers in the descriptions below so beware!)

After Ever Happy's official movie synopsis reads: "As a shocking truth about a couple's families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for."

After Ever Happy will see Hardin and Tessa deal with the aftermath of what happens at the end of After We Fell (if you know, you know!) and will see the couple across the next 10+ years of their lives, as they grow together through even more ups and downs. (Yes, through it all, they really do end up staying together.)

Eventually, Tessa and Hardin become parents to two children called Emery and Auden. The final part of the book flashes forward to show teenage Emery heading off to school with her brother Auden, as a middle-aged Hardin and Tessa watch them leave.

Is After Ever Happy the final After film?

Yes and no... After Ever Happy will be the final film that sees Josephine and Hero on screen together as Tessa and Hardin, but there will be TWO more films coming to the big screen for fans of the book series; a prequel and a sequel.

Back in April 2021, it was confirmed that Before, the Hardin Scott prequel novel, will be adapted into a movie. Teen Vogue also reported that Hero will not reprise his role in the prequel as it features a younger Hardin.

Another sequel was also confirmed, which will follow Hardin and Tessa's children, Emery and Auden, alongside their cousin Addy. It's been reported that while Hardin and Tessa will be in the movies as supporting characters, Hero and Josephine won’t be reprising their roles.

So far, there's no casting information as the team are still very early on in the process. The films are set to start shooting back-to-back at some point in 2021.

READ MORE: After We Fell release dates: Here's where and how to watch online