After Everything release time: What time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video?

Watch the trailer for After Everything

By Katie Louise Smith

After Everything will be released on Prime Video on October 3rd at midnight UTC. Here is what time the movie will be released in your country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After its limited theatrical release, After Everything (a.k.a. After 5) is finally set to hit streaming and Video On Demand services on October 3rd – but what time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video?

After Everything is a direct sequel to After Ever Happy, and is the first in the series to not be based on one of Anna Todd's books. The film focuses on Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) as he tries to become a better man for the sake of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and their relationship.

The duo are now living separate lives after Hardin published his book detailing their intimate relationship without her knowledge or approval. But will they actually end up together at the end of the film? (SPOILER: There's already a sequel in the works so... yes!)

After Everything will be released on Tuesday October 3rd on Prime Video in the UK and various European countries. It will also be available to purchase on VOD in the US and other places internationally. Of course, the release time will differ depending on what time zone you live in.

With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about the After Everything release times so you can watch it as soon as it drops.

What time does After Everything come out on Amazon Prime?

What time does After Everything come out on Prime Video? Picture: Voltage Pictures

After Everything release times: Here's when it comes out on Amazon Prime

If you're used to watching films and TV shows on Netflix, it's important to note that Prime Video's release times are different. Prime Video release their original movies at 12 A.M. UTC (Universal Time Coordinated, which is the same as GMT).

This means that After Everything will be available to stream from 1 AM BST in the UK, and at the corresponding time in your country.

United Kingdom (BST) - 1:00 AM

France, Germany, Italy (Central European Time) - 2:00 AM

If you're in Australia or New Zealand, After Everything will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on October 6th.

What time does After Everything come out on Video on Demand?

If you're in the US, then you'll be able to either purchase After Everything on whatever VOD service you're using (Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play).

After Everything is currently available to pre-order on Apple TV for $24.99. Prices may vary depending on what platform you use.

Apple TV usually releases new movies and TV shows at midnight eastern time (00:00 ET), which means you should be able to start streaming as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the east coast of the US.

Tessa and Hardin reunite at the end of After Everything – but how much screen time does Josephine Langford get? Picture: Alamy

Is Josephine Langford in After Everything? Tessa's screen time slammed by fans

Following the release of the film in cinemas across the world, fans may have caught wind of a bit of drama involving the reported screen time that Josephine Langford has in the film.

Despite being billed as the co-lead, Josephine's Tessa doesn't appear much in the film at all. According to fans, Josephine is only seen in old footage from the previous 4 movies throughout most of the film, before she pops up in new footage at the end.

We won't spoil what happens, but rest assured, Josephine does feature in the film. And yes, there are new scenes of her and Hardin.