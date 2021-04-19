After confirms Hardin Scott prequel movie and new sequel are in the works

By Katie Louise Smith

A Hardin Scott prequel movie, and a sequel about Hardin and Tessa's kids are on the way!

The final two After movies might be on the way but Hardin Scott and Tessa Young's world has not closed its doors just yet. The universe is expanding – and two more brand new films have just been confirmed.

Teen Vogue reports that two new After movies are set to be released. A prequel, loosely based on the 'Before' novel that follows Hardin Scott's early years, and a 'next-generation' movie, that will follow Hardin and Tessa's children, will soon be translated on the big screen.

In an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue, writer and director Castille Landon confirmed the news: "The After universe just keeps expanding. The fandom, and how excited they are and their input, it really does inspire us all as creators every single day."

After's Hardin Scott prequel confirmed alongside new sequel movie. Picture: Voltage Pictures, Simon and Schuster

Long-time fans of Anna Todd's book series will know all about the Hardin Scott prequel book, 'Before'.

The prequel movie will be loosely based on the original source material, with Landon telling Teen Vogue that it will be a “larger conversation” tied to what happens in Before, with a more expanded plot.

Teen Vogue also reports that Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who portrayed Hardin Scott in the first four After movies, will not reprise his role in the prequel as it features a younger Hardin.

As for the sequel? Hardin and Tessa's children, Emery and Auden, will be the focus alongside their cousin Addy. Teen Vogue reports that while Hardin and Tessa will be in the movies as supporting characters, Hero and Josephine Langford won’t reprise those roles.

So far, there's no casting information as the team are still very early on in the process. The films are set to start shooting back-to-back this year.

After We Fell, the third movie in the franchise, is set to be released in 2021, with After Ever Happy presumably following in 2022.