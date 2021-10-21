When is After We Fell released on Netflix? Here's what we know so far

By Katie Louise Smith

After We Fell will likely follow in the footsteps of After and After We Collided and be available to stream on Netflix soon.

It's the question that every After fan is dying to know the answer to: When is After We Fell dropping on Netflix?

After We Fell is the third instalment in Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott's (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) love story, and sees the couple share several steamy encounters and deal with a whole 'nother series of dramatic events in their relationship.

After We Fell was released in cinemas across the globe in September 2021, and was made available to purchase on certain digital platforms in October 2021. However, it's not been released on Netflix just yet.

Here's everything we know so far about when After We Fell will be arriving on Netflix in the US.

When is After We Fell coming to Netflix?

After We Fell Netflix release date: When is it coming to Netflix? Picture: Voltage Pictures via Alamy

After We Fell Netflix release date: When will it drop on the platform?

There's currently no information on when After We Fell will arrive on Netflix just yet. Fans shouldn't lose hope of being able to watch it for free on the streaming service at a later date, though.

Based on the popularity of the franchise, it seems likely that After We Fell will eventually end up on Netflix just like After and After We Collided – but we might not see it on there for a few months.

The first After film arrived on the US streaming platform almost six months after it was released in cinemas. After We Collided arrived only two months after the cinema release due to the pandemic.

After We Fell was released in US cinemas in September 2021 so it's possible that the movie may arrive on Netflix US in early 2022.

We’ll update this article when we hear more information about After We Fell's Netflix release.

Is After We Fell on Netflix? Here's what we know so far. Picture: Voltage Pictures via Alamy

Will After We Fell be on Netflix UK?

It looks like After We Fell will not be available to stream on Netflix in the UK at all, as it was announced earlier this year that Amazon Prime Video secured exclusive streaming rights for the movie in the UK.

That means that After We Fell will only be available to stream on their platform. The fourth film in the After series, After Ever Happy, will also skip cinemas and be released exclusively on Prime Video.

While After is available stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland, After We Collided is not. Instead, the movie is available to stream free for subscribers on Prime Video alongside After We Fell.

READ MORE: After confirms Hardin Scott prequel movie and new sequel are in the works

After We Fell UK viewers will only be able to watch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Voltage Pictures via Alamy

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.