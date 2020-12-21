After We Fell: Will there be a third After movie?

After We Fell: Everything we know about the third After movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Anna Todd's After We Fell going to be a movie? Here's everything we know about the third After film.

With After We Collided finally being released in cinemas across the world in September and October, it's time to start asking the big questions: Will there be a third After film?

Anna Todd's After series consists of four novels, and After We Fell – which was originally released in 2014 – is the third instalment. The book picks up after the events of After We Collided and details even more drama in Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin's (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) relationship and lives.

Thankfully, we've already had confirmation that After We Fell is on the way. In fact, it's already been filmed. From the release date to the cast changes, here's everything we know about the third After film so far...

Will After We Fell be turned into a movie?

Yes! After We Fell has already been filmed, with the cast announcing that they had wrapped filming in December 2020. The third film is also being filmed back to back with the fourth film, After Ever Happy. Josephine and Hero have also completed filming on that one too which means they're officially done playing Tessa and Hardin.

When will After We Fell be released?

It might be a while before we see After We Fell in cinemas. The release date all depends on how quickly they're able edit it, and how safe it is for people to see it in theatres.

Filming on After We Collided started in August 2019 and wrapped in September 2019. The release was then delayed a few months due to the pandemic, with the film eventually seeing a worldwide VOD release in October 2020.

Fingers crossed for a mid to late 2021 release.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for After We Fell. You've been warned!

THAT’S A WRAP 🎬

Hero and Josephine are so thankful for fans like you and can’t wait to share the next chapters in Tessa and Hardin’s love story in #AfterWeFellMovie & #AfterEverHappyMovie pic.twitter.com/MF7PwEV4Ay — After We Collided Movie (@aftermovie) December 18, 2020

What happens in After We Fell?

After readers will know, After We Collided ends on a huge cliffhanger about Tessa's father. Much of the drama in After We Fell revolves around Tessa and her father, which causes conflict with Hardin and her mother. Tessa is also still planning on moving to Seattle in the third instalment.

The synopsis of After We Fell reads: "Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about first her family, and then Hardin’s, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim."

Things start to unravel in Tessa's life in the third book, and her relationship with Hardin takes a turn after he discovers that she's been keeping a huge secret from him – "and rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage."

The synopsis continues: "Tessa knows Hardin loves her and will do anything to protect her, but there’s a difference between loving someone and being able to have them in your life. This cycle of jealousy, unpredictable anger, and forgiveness is exhausting. She’s never felt so intensely for anyone, so exhilarated by someone’s kiss—but is the irrepressible heat between her and Hardin worth all the drama? Love used to be enough to hold them together. But if Tessa follows her heart now, will it be...the end?"

After We Fell also reveals a huge bombshell about Steph – she reveals that she was never Tessa's friend, and she even attempts to have someone sexually assault Tessa on camera.

After We Fell cast: What characters are in After We Fell?

Tessa and Hardin will obviously be back which means Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will be back in business as the duo.

The third story also sees Landon, Trevor (Dylan Sprouse), Zed (Samuel Larsen), Steph (Khadijha Red Thunder), Molly (Inanna Sarkis), Tristan (Pia Mia) and others return. There's also a handful of new characters, including Lillian and Riley, who will no doubt make an appearance.

Due to the circumstances around shooting the third and fourth movies in Europe instead of the US, multiple cast members have dropped out and have since been replaced.

Chance Perdomo is replacing Shane Paul McGhie as Landon.

Stephen Moyer is replacing Charlie Weber as Christian Vance.

Arielle Kebbel is replacing Candice King as Kimberly Vance.

Mira Sorvino is replacing Selma Blair as Carol Young.

Carter Jenkins will also join the cast as Robert.

Is there a fourth After book?

Yep, and it's called After Ever Happy. There's also a prequel novel, called Before, which details Hardin's life before he meets Tessa.

After Ever Happy has already been confirmed, and the cast are set to film it back to back with After We Fell. So if you're a fan who is dying to see the final instalment of the series played out on screen, start manifesting now.