Alexa Demie sparks Madonna casting speculation thanks to her latest Instagram post

By Katie Louise Smith

Who will play Madonna in the biopic? Alexa Demie's latest Instagram post has left fans wondering if she might be the front runner to play superstar in her new film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The search is still underway for the actress who will play Madonna in her own biopic, but Euphoria star Alexa Demie has sparked speculation that she might be a front runner thanks to Madonna's latest Instagram likes.

The Madonna biopic, which is still in active development, is set to focus on the early years of Madonna's career, possibly featuring the iconic 1990 Blond Ambition tour. Needless to say, the actress who ends up portraying the superstar will need to be able to pull off choreography, vocals, and manage to embody Madonna's iconic look, vibe and spirit.

Casting has not been announced for the film just yet but a handful of actresses are already said to have auditioned for the part. Now, Alexa Demie's latest Instagram post, that features an homage to Madonna herself, has got people talking...

Is Alexa Demie playing Madonna in her biopic?

Is Alexa Demie playing Madonna in the biopic? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Earlier this month (March), Alexa Demie's latest photoshoot with Pop Magazine was released, and in several of the shots, the actress pays tribute to some of Madonna's most iconic looks, including various photographs from her 1992 SEX book.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities between the two, with some commenting that the timing couldn't have been more perfect, seeing as Alexa had just been named as one of the contenders for the film role.

Alexa Demie seemingly pays homage to Madonna for Pop Magazine.



It was recently reported that Alexa was among the actresses in the running to play Madonna in her upcoming biopic. pic.twitter.com/d7O38Ijzfe — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2022

Seeing as the lead role in Madonna's own biopic is currently one of the most talked about roles in Hollywood, all eyes are on any kind of casting hints or speculation that pops up on social media.

Now, Madonna herself has 'liked' one of the photos shared by Alexa and it has sent fans into an absolute tailspin.

But before fans get ahead of themselves, Madonna's Instagram account is also following a number of the actresses that have reportedly auditioned for the role, including Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Kathryn Newton and Julia Garner.

Madonna has also recently liked one of Julia Garner's Instagram photos too.

WHAT pic.twitter.com/VWuSKsiosE — alexa demie oscar campaigner (@daachecker) March 19, 2022

It's been reported that Alexa is one of several actresses still in the running to play Madonna. Alexa's Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira have also reportedly auditioned for the role, alongside Julia Garner, Florence Pugh, Sky Ferreira, Emma Laird and Bebe Rexha.

Madonna has previously expressed her interest in Florence Pugh playing her in the movie, telling ET Canada that she's "up there on the list, if she'll have me." And thanks to Madonna's latest Instagram activity, it looks like Alexa Demie could possibly be a strong front-runner now too.

Who do you want to see play Madonna in her upcoming biopic?