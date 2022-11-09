Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas says Dan Schneider used to take photos of child actors' feet

By Sam Prance

Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas has also accused Dan Schneider of allegedly abusing her as a child.

Nickelodeon actor Alexa Nikolas says that Dan Schneider used to pay child actors extra money to take photos of their feet.

Dan Schneider is a producer and screenwriter best known for creating popular Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious and Zoey 101. Dan parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018 and in 2021, the New York Times reported that the network cut ties with Dan after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse towards his colleagues.

In August, former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy released a tell-all autobiography in which she opens up about her negative experiences working with Dan, including being foforced to reshoot a kiss scene seven times. Since then, videos of Ariana Grande's "disturbing" Victorious scenes have resurfaced and Dan's behaviour has been put under scrutiny.

Now, former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas is speaking out against Dan and accused the producer of allegedly abusing her.

Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas says Dan Schneider used to take photos of child actors' feet. Picture: Charley Gallay/WireImage, Christy Carlson Romano via Youtube

Speaking with Kim Possible actress Christy Carlson Romano on the Vulnerable podcast, Alexa stated that Dan would always be "present at wardrobe fittings" and keep the polaroids that were taken at them. She also said that she was just 12 at the time. Discussing her Zoey 101 outfits, Alexa said: "The skirts were so short, we had to wear biker shorts underneath."

Alexa then revealed that Dan often photographed his child actors' feet. She said: "He had a digital camera and he would go around with money and ask to take photos of the kids' feet. Their toes. I remember thinking it was weird and silly almost as a kid. I remember my mum going, 'Don't, go over there!' but I saw other parents allowing their kids to do it."

Alexa also explained that Dan Schneider's abuse led her to quit Zoey 101. She said: "I got abused by Dan Schneider in an exec room. I quit the show because of the Dan Schneider abuse."

Alexa says she was bullied by her Zoey 101 co-star Jamie Lynn Spears and, after an incident that left her crying on set, she was called to Dan's office. She said: "Dan looks at me and goes, 'Do you understand that it's called Zoey 101, not Nicole 101?' He goes, we cannot have this happening anymore on set."

Alexa continued: "I started crying and saying I really don't want to be a problem for anyone. Dan screamed, 'No one likes you". She said: "I don't feel protected. I don't feel safe. I feel scared." As a result, Alexa chose to quit Zoey 101 ahead of season 3.

Alexa ended the interview by calling out Nickelodeon and saying: "I know people are gonna focus on Dan Schneider but really the accountability lies with Nickelodeon. It's a safe haven for abusers."