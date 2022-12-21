Alice in Borderland season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Alice in Borderland season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 22nd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Japan, Australia and more.

At long last, Alice in Borderland is season 2 is now hours away from dropping into our lives after a two year wait – but what time is it released on Netflix?

The acclaimed first season was released back in 2020, and picked up in popularity again following the success of Squid Game in 2021. And now, after two years, it's finally back.

The Japanese sci-fi thriller series sees a group of strangers mysteriously thrown together in an eerie, desolate version of Tokyo known as the Borderlands, where people must play deadly games in order to stay alive. Season 2 picks up where season 1 ended.

Alice in Borderland season 2 arrives on the streamer worldwide on December 22nd. As usual, Netflix will release the show at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that it will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world. Here's a handy list so you can set your alarms and be the first to hit play on the brand new season.

What time does Alice in Borderland season 2 come out on Netflix?

Alice In Borderland season 2 release time in your country. Picture: Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Alice in Borderland season 2 will be released on Thursday, December 22nd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Alice in Borderland season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What happens in Alice in Borderland season 2?

Alice in Borderland season 2 picks up where season 1’s shock ending left off. Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya and Kuina, along with the other survivors of the first round of games, have now been thrown head-first into the next battle to collect the face cards that were revealed in the final scene of season 1.

The trailer for season 2 shows the survivors wandering around an overgrown Tokyo, with new characters and brand new deadly games being played out. There’s an endurance game involving hanging from a rope suspended in the air (if you fall, you get struck by the laser), there’s a game of agility that looks like a futuristic yet deadly game of dodgeball, and of course, there’s plenty of games involving guns that Arisu and Usagi find themselves smack bang in the middle of.

We’ll have to wait and see who makes it out alive when season 2 is released on Thursday.

Which characters are returning for Alice in Borderland season 2?

If you’ve already seen the trailers for the show, then the returning characters will be no surprise to you.

Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) and Kuina (Aya Asahina) will return, alongside Aguni (Sho Aoyagi), Niragi (Dori Sakurada) and Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi).

Mira (Riisa Naka) is also set to return after it was revealed she was one of the key figureheads behind the games in the Borderlands. Those who have read the original Manga will know exactly who she is, and if you haven’t figured it out from the trailer just yet… You’re in for a wild ride.