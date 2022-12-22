Alice in Borderland season 3: Release date, cast, possible plot and trailers

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 3? Here's everything we know so far, and what to expect in the possible third season of the Japanese sci-fi thriller series.

After a two year wait, Alice in Borderland finally returned to Netflix with an absolutely killer second season. But after finishing those eight intense episodes, fans are desperate to know if there will be more.

Alice in Borderland season 2 sees Arisu and Usagi team up with both familiar faces from season 1 and new characters as they battle against the Borderland's Face Card citizens. Countless players die, new alliances are formed and there's one absolutely massive game-changing reveal at the end of the season.

With all of that in mind, here's everything we know about Alice in Borderland season 3, and everything we can now speculate about what might happen next.

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 3?

Alice in Borderland season 3: What will happened next? When will it be released? Picture: Netflix

Has Alice in Borderland season 3 been confirmed by Netflix yet?

Nothing has been confirmed about a third season just yet but then again, it's only just been released! If the show does well with viewers and reaches the Top 10 charts across the world, there's a strong chance that Alice in Borderland could return for season 3.

Netflix renewed the first season two weeks after it was released. Based on that, fans can probably expect to hear about the future of the show at some point in January 2023. Stay tuned!

When will Alice in Borderland season 3 be released?

Production on Alice in Borderland season 2 was delayed due to the pandemic (hence the two year wait!), so it's tricky to establish just how long we could be waiting for a potential third season.

That said, filming for season 1 started in August 2019 and wrapped in December 2019. Season 1 was then released in December 2020. For season 2, filming wrapped on March 2022 and there was a much quicker turn-around of only 9 months until it was released.

We'll likely know more when (or if) season 3 is confirmed and production begins. A possible 2024 release date might be the most likely if the show gets renewed.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Alice in Borderland season 2's ending! Don't read ahead if you haven't finished the season!

Alice in Borderland season 3: Are Arisu and Usagi actually in the real world? Picture: Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 plot: What will happen in season 3?

Season 2 ends on a bombshell in the shape of a Joker card and one huge lingering question: Are they actually in the real world or are they still in an alternate reality?

At the end of season 2, after defeating all the face cards (despite coming dangerously close to losing the whole thing), Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya, Kuina, Aguni, Ann and Akane all decline the offer to stay as permanent residents of the Borderlands.

As a result, they are shifted back into what appears to be their original reality. On the day they entered the Borderlands, they were actually hit by a meteor that exploded over Tokyo, causing them to lose consciousness. Some sustained even worse injuries, and some even had their hearts stop.

At the end of season 2, the players are seen recovering in hospital, although they have absolutely no memory of anything or anyone. In the final scene, we see Arisu and Usagi meet. While they don't know each other, they sense a familiarity.

Here's where the potential season 3 storyline comes into play. Season 2's final moment shows a deck of cards on the table. They're blown away by a gust of wind but one card remains: The Joker. (Yep, the games are not over yet, it seems!)

Season 3 – if it happens – will likely focus on the Joker and his role in the Borderlands. It could even involve a whole new set of games that could be even more sick and twisted than the ones before it.

Alice in Borderland season 3: What does the Joker card mean? Picture: Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 cast: Which characters survived season 2 and who will return?

We'll definitely be seeing more of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) in season 3 as they see themselves thrown into the real world. Well, at least what they think is the real world.

After being almost killed by the King of Spades, Kuina (Aya Asahina), Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi), Aguni (Sho Aoyagi) and Akane (Yuri Tsunematsu) all survive and decline to accept permanent residency in the Borderlands too, so here's hoping we see more of them.

Seeing as Chishiya (Nijirô Murakami) and Niragi (Dori Sakurada) also made it out of season 2 alive (literally HOW did Nigari manage that!?), it's presumed that they'll return should a third season ago ahead. They also declined residency.

Banda (Hayato Isomura) and Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma), who played the Jack of Hearts game with Chishiya, also survived but decided to stay as permanent Borderland residents. It's unclear if they'll return, but they could pop up again in another game capacity.

Unfortunately, Tatta is really, truly dead after sacrificing himself so that the team could beat the King of Clubs. And seeing as all the Face Cards have been defeated, none of them will return either. (RIP Mira, you devious queen!)