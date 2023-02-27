Amanda Seyfried says all four original Mean Girls want to star in the new musical movie

27 February 2023, 16:57

By Sam Prance

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are in negotiations to star in the new Mean Girls film.

Amanda Seyfried says all four original Mean Girls want to star in the new musical movie after negotiations reportedly stalled.

Last week, news broke out that Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert had been invited to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical version of Mean Girls. However, a source told Page Six that, while "all four girls were willing to come back", Paramount gave them a "disrespectful" offer that they ultimately turned down.

Now, Amanda has opened up about the new film and whether or not she and the other original cast members will star in it.

Amanda Seyfried says all four original Mean Girls want to star in the new musical movie
Amanda Seyfried says all four original Mean Girls want to star in the new musical movie. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Album / Alamy Stock Photos

Addressing the reports about the new Mean Girls musical movie and whether or not she, Lindsay, Rachel and Lacey will be in it, Amanda cryptically told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm still hoping for a miracle. It's not really up to us, is it? All four of us are in. 100% into it." With that in mind, it appears that it all comes down to if Paramount will meet their salary demands.

Amanda then teased what kind of role she, Rachel and Lacey would play in the film. She added: "I think because Renée's playing Regina, we'd play someone else, like maybe the mothers of our characters. That's what I was thinking but listen I haven't seen a script." The original Mean Girls as Mean Moms?! We NEED this to happen.

As for what the main issue was with Paramount's first offer, a source told Page Six that Rachel McAdams "was initially offered a larger part to play than the other three, but the deal has not been signed off."

As it stands, the new Mean Girls cast is as follows: Angourie Rice (Spider-Man) will play Cady, Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will play Regina, Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) will play Janice and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) will play Aaron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will also reprise the roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

There's currently no word on whether or not any other original cast members will appear in the film but we need Lizzy Caplin (Janis), Daniel Franzese (Damian), Jonathan Bennett (Aaron), Rajiv Surendra (Kevin) and Amy Poehler (June) to come back too!

