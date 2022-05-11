Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out

11 May 2022, 14:07

By Sam Prance

Amanda Seyfried was just 18-years-old when Mean Girls debuted in cinemas in 2004.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about fame and the "gross" comments she was subjected to after Mean Girls first came out.

There's no denying that Mean Girls is one of the most iconic movies of all time. Ever since the film debuted in 2004, people have been obsessed with the characters, the plot and the laugh out loud script. In fact, Mean Girls is so popular that fans still quote it today. From "You can't sit with us" to "That's so fetch", the movie is overflowing with memorable quotes.

However, Amanda Seyfried has now revealed that one of Karen's standout quotes had a really negative impact on her.

READ MORE: Mean Girls almost had a "completely different" ending

Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out
Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out. Picture: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Paramount Pictures

In the movie, Karen famously tells Cady that she can tell when it's raining using her breasts. At the end of the film, Karen can then be seen working as an actual weather girl. It's pouring down with rain and Karen feels her breasts and proclaims: "This is Karen Smith. It's 68 degrees and there's a 30 percent chance that it's already raining."

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Amanda explained that after the film came out, men would come up to her in the street and quote the line to her. She said: "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

via GIPHY

Discussing her fame in the same interview, Amanda said: "Fame is weird. I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means."

She ended by saying: "It means that I’m getting to do what I love. I'm actually not afraid of it now."

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Chelsea Lazkani reveals details of off-camera feud with Davina Portraz.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani says Davina Portraz threw "microaggressions" at her off camera

Selling Sunset

Zac Efron wants to make High School Musical 4 with the original cast

Zac Efron says he would love to star in a High School Musical reboot
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shuts down claims Ncuti Gatwa was cast in show because of "diversity"
Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about Annabeth actress Leah Sava Jeffries

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan condemns racist comments about 12-year-old Leah Sava Jeffries
Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise "fired" Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

Twenty One Pilots

Trending on PopBuzz

People are furious that Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller

Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller and his fans hate it

News

Halsey reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple health conditions.

Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

Halsey

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash
Is it 10am or 2pm?

Is it 10am or 2pm? People are divided over this viral time question on TikTok

Viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale