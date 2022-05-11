Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out

By Sam Prance

Amanda Seyfried was just 18-years-old when Mean Girls debuted in cinemas in 2004.

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about fame and the "gross" comments she was subjected to after Mean Girls first came out.

There's no denying that Mean Girls is one of the most iconic movies of all time. Ever since the film debuted in 2004, people have been obsessed with the characters, the plot and the laugh out loud script. In fact, Mean Girls is so popular that fans still quote it today. From "You can't sit with us" to "That's so fetch", the movie is overflowing with memorable quotes.

However, Amanda Seyfried has now revealed that one of Karen's standout quotes had a really negative impact on her.

Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out. Picture: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Paramount Pictures

In the movie, Karen famously tells Cady that she can tell when it's raining using her breasts. At the end of the film, Karen can then be seen working as an actual weather girl. It's pouring down with rain and Karen feels her breasts and proclaims: "This is Karen Smith. It's 68 degrees and there's a 30 percent chance that it's already raining."

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Amanda explained that after the film came out, men would come up to her in the street and quote the line to her. She said: "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Discussing her fame in the same interview, Amanda said: "Fame is weird. I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means."

She ended by saying: "It means that I’m getting to do what I love. I'm actually not afraid of it now."