Amber Heard shuts down reports she's been fired from Aquaman 2

By Jazmin Duribe

According to Warner. Bros sources, Amber had been cut and her role was going to be recast.

Amber Heard has denied recent reports that she has been fired from Aquaman 2 following the outcome of her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress played Mera in the first Aquaman film and she was set to reprise her role in the second instalment, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, alongside Jason Momoa. The movie is set to be released on 17 March 2023.

However, after Amber lost her libel trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp (Amber must pay Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for implying he was physically abusive in a 2018 Washington Post article) rumours started to swirl that her Aquaman role was in jeopardy.

Amber Heard shuts down reports she's been fired from Aquaman 2. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. sources reportedly told Just Jared that the production company "decided to recast Amber Heard's role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman".

An updated version of the story now reads: "Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role." However, other sources are apparently still adamant that Amber will be recast.

Well, Amber has now shut down the claims that she has been removed from the production. In a statement to Variety, her spokesperson said: "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane."

"Aquaman" World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

This hasn't been the first time Amber has shut down reports that she has been fired from the film. In 2021, it was reported that Amber had been replaced by actress Emilia Clarke. In the previous year, over 1 million Johnny Depp fans started a petition to have her dropped from the movie after Johnny stepped down from playing Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article in which they referred to him as a "wife-beater". A judge ruled that the claims against him were "substantially true".

Amber responded to the rumours by sharing a photo of herself on the set of Aquaman on Twitter.