Amber Heard confirms she will be returning as Mera in Aquaman 2

By Jazmin Duribe

Last year, a petition calling for Amber's removal from Aquaman 2 reached over 1 million signatures.

Amber Heard has appeared to confirm she will be reprising her role as Mera in Aquaman 2.

On Saturday (Apr 17), Amber shared a photo from what appeared to be the set of Aquaman on Twitter. In the image, the actress is reading a book in front of a trailer, and the photo is captioned: "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book." Amber also tagged Aquaman's official Twitter page and hashtagged "getting a Kindle for Aquaman 2".

Whilst doing some promo for the first Aquaman movie in 2018, Amber told Good Morning America that Jason Momoa – who played Aquaman – would rip out pages from her novels so she would pay attention to him. "It would drive me crazy because I'd have 30 pages left and it would be gone," she said.

Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Warner Bros. Pictures

In November 2020, it was rumoured Amber had been fired from the Aquaman sequel following her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who had been accused of domestic abuse.

Over 1 million Johnny Depp fans started a petition to have her dropped from the movie after Johnny stepped down from playing Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article in which they referred to him as a "wife-beater". A judge ruled that the claims against him were "substantially true".

Johnny has had to pay $861,000 in legal fees and, in March, the High Court refused him permission to appeal the ruling. "We are pleased – but by no means surprised – by the court’s denial of Mr Depp's application for an appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable," a spokesperson for Amber said.

"To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned judgment, including the confidential judgment, have been affirmed. Mr Depp’s claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the court."

Amber Heard on the set of Aquaman. Picture: @realamberheard via Twitter

Although Amber denied she had been dropped from the movie at the time, the rumours appeared again in February ahead of filming after Forbes reported she had been replaced by Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

Aquaman 2 is meant to go into production this summer in London, Dolph Lundgren – who plays King Nereus – confirmed at at Wizard World Virtual Experiences 2021. It should hit theatres in 2022.