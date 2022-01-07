Andrew Garfield says he would play Spider-Man again following The Amazing Spider-Man 3 petitions

By Sam Prance

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been begging for more of Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker.

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he would be up for playing Spider-Man again in a new film if the right project came along.

In December, following months of Academy Award-worthy denial, we finally learned that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were lying to us all when they said that they would not be starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new movie sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker join forces with Andrew and Tobey's Spider-Men to protect Peter's identity and save the world.

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, people have been begging to see more of Andrew as Spider-Man. In fact, over 26,000 fans have signed a petition for Sony to give Andrew a third Spider-Man film. While there are currently no plans to make a The Amazing Spider-Man 3 just yet, Andrew has just confirmed that he would love to play Peter again.

Andrew Garfield says he would play Spider-Man again following petitions for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA, Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Variety about playing Peter another time, Andrew said: "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic."

He then added: "I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

Andrew Garfield says he would play Spider-Man again following Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

As for how he feels about getting to play Peter in No Way Home, Andrew said: "I am so grateful. I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing. I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony."

He continued: "It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it."

