Andrew Garfield says he's taking a break from acting

28 April 2022, 12:35

By Katie Louise Smith

"I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

It's been a busy couple of years for Andrew Garfield. Not only has he spent the last 18 months putting on the performance of a lifetime trying to avoid spoiling his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he's also been doing non-stop press for all the films he's recently worked on.

As well as Spider-Man, Andrew also been promoting his Oscar-nominated turn as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick...BOOM!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and now he's currently promoting his brand new mini series, Under The Banner of Heaven.

In an interview with Variety, Andrew has revealed that he's now looking to take a break from acting.

Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting
Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting.

Speaking candidly about what's next for him, Andrew said that he just wanted to chill out and be "ordinary" for a bit.

"I'm going to rest for a little bit," he said. "I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.

"I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting
Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting.

As Andrew says, it's only break – he has not said that he is stepping away from acting completely. Fans can expect to see Andrew back on their screens in the near future... maybe even with Tobey Maguire?

In a red carpet interview with ET, Andrew said that he'd love to join forces Tobey again on another project. "I would love to work with Tobey again!" Andrew revealed. "He's such a great actor and a good buddy and I just love him. I love spending time with him...I would love to make something with him, for sure."

Andrew also previously said he'd love to reunite with Tobey and Tom Holland to bring the three Peter Parkers back together in another MCU outing. Time to start manifesting!

