Andrew Garfield improvised the "I love you guys" scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Katie Louise Smith

Knowing that this line was improvised makes it soooo much better.

For the past year, Andrew Garfield has put on an Academy Award-deserving performance, denying his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home in almost every interview. But now he's ready to talk about it.

By now, fans will know that Andrew Garfield really does reprise his role as Spider-Man in No Way Home, joining both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, with all three of them suiting and teaming up.

In his first interview about his involvement in No Way Home with Variety, Andrew discussed the scene that sold him on the idea of returning and whether he'd play his version of Spider-Man again. He also revealed that he actually improvised one of the best moments in the entire film, too.

WARNING: Detailed spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Andrew Garfield improvised "I love you guys" scene in No Way Home. Picture: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, Sony Pictures via Alamy

Opening up about the filming process, Andrew told the publication that he and Tobey spent two weeks on the set filming their parts for the movie’s big final showdown scene.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out,” he said. “But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’”

Andrew then revealed that he improvised one of the most heartwarming scenes in the film. In the middle of the final fight, just before all three Spider-Men run off the scaffolding and start swinging on each other’s webs, Andrew’s Peter stops both Tom and Tobey's Peters and tells them he loves them.

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” Andrew confessed.

The fact that Tobey and Tom's Spider-Man had such odd reactions to Andrew saying "I love you guys" makes so much sense now we know he improvised it. — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) January 7, 2022

Earlier in the interview, Andrew also opened up about the scene that really sold him on coming back as his version of Peter Parker – and it involved Zendaya’s MJ: “I will say the image of my catching MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing.”

He continued: "My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen."

When the second trailer was released, fans had already convinced themselves that Andrew's Peter would be the one catching MJ as she falls. They were right, and the scene itself was even better than anyone imagined.

As for Andrew returning as Spider-Man in a future Sony/Marvel outing? He’d be “definitely open to something if it felt right”. I think we would all love to see it.

